Vinay Pratap Singh joins Massimo Batteries as Business Head

Massimo Batteries has announced the appointment of Vinay Pratap Singh as Head of Business, effective February 1st, 2022. Most recently, Singh was General Manager of Livguard Energy Technologies Private Limited. Massimo Batteries Inc. is a Hyderabad-based company that works in the energy solutions industry, manufacturing tubular batteries, two-wheeler batteries, solar batteries, and VRLA batteries.

“With over 20 years of diverse experience in sales, brand management, territory management, and business development with brands like Shell, TTSL, Radio Mirchi, and Livguard, Singh brings a set of strengths and abilities required to justify Massimo's tagline of Power For Life,” the company said.

"Vinay is the ideal choice to lead Massimo's business as his experience and skills are just what we needed to expand," said Vikas Goyal, Partner, Massimo Batteries.

"We have a strong presence in 14 countries and a sturdy dealer network of 2000 in the south-Indian market. Massimo is set to expand its presence pan-India. We are certain that Vinay's expertise will help us do that in the most effective way possible. The team has been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, and operational eminence. He is an exceptional leader, and we are excited to welcome him to Massimo."

"I am honored to join Massimo as its Business Head," said Singh. "I have a deep appreciation for what Massimo represents, and their vision of Power For Life inspires me. Massimo's success is rooted in its robust integration of efficient manufacturing and a great business relationship with our partners. I believe breakthroughs come when all hands are on deck, and each plays a specific, significant role. Power for life essentially translates to power for progress, the power to keep moving forward.

