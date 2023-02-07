UM appoints Sasha Savic as Global CEO

IPG Mediabrands’ UM has appointed Sasha Savic as Global Chief Executive Officer.

Savic, an IPG alumnus, will set the vision for the agency's global growth while overseeing strategy, product, operations and management of clients, including American Express, Honda, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé and Sony, among others.

He will report directly to Mediabrands Global CEO, Eileen Kiernan.

"A tenacious and dynamic leader who cares deeply about people, clients and community, Sasha is a consummate relationship builder who has driven results for some of the world's most iconic brands," said Kiernan. "His love of the business complements our strong, values-driven global culture, and his will to win and commitment to excellence will supercharge how we show up in the marketplace and for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the IPG family."

On his appointment, Savic said: "The role of media is timeless, and I am excited to join the global leadership team at UM, the undisputed leader in unlocking the power of data to enhance the purpose and longevity of brands." "Building connections is what drives me – from strengthening community to partnering with clients to connecting consumers' needs to a brand's purpose and value. I look forward to bringing together content, data and brand meaning to create sustainable, long-term growth at UM, where I first got my media chops and fell in love with this industry."

Most recently, Savic was the Global Chief Innovation Officer at EssenceMediacom after serving as US CEO for nearly a decade.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)