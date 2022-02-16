TV9 Bangla ropes in Anirban Choudhury and Pew Roy

Choudhury will anchor the 10pm show on TV9 Bangla, and will also editorially man the eastern region for News9 Plus

TV9 Bangla has onboarded senior journalist Anirban Choudhury.

Choudhury will anchor the 10pm show on TV9 Bangla. Choudhury will also editorially man the eastern region for News9 Plus, the soon-to-be- launched English OTT News service for the GenFlix.

Anirban Choudhury, said, “TV9 Bangla, within a year of its launch, has already assumed the thought leadership in the region. I want to further enrich the proposition by bringing on board fresh ideas with a new perspective and re-attain my supremacy at the 10 pm slot. Alongside I am excited to be part of the bold and first of its kind initiative, News9 Plus.”

TV9 Bangla has also roped in senior journalist Pew Roy.

On joining TV9 Bangla, Roy said, “TV9 Network is India’s news leader, and I am extremely proud to be a part of TV9 Bangla. I am looking forward to work with some of the best-known editors to make a credible contribution.”

Welcoming them, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said: “Having made a great start, TV9 Bangla is now gearing up for the undisputed leadership position as we enjoy in all other regional markets. Anirban and Pew bring onboard invaluable editorial experience and will help us reimagine Bangla news primetime.”

Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor, TV9 Bangla said, “As the youngest member of India’s No. 1 News Network, TV9 Bangla has always strived and met great expectations of the viewers and the management alike. With Anirban and Pew on board we are now undoubtedly the most formidable editorial team of Bangla news television.”

