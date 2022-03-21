Tech Mahindra appoints N Dilip Venkatraman as Global Head, Media & Entertainment

Venkatraman has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has worked with several top media organisations

Tech Mahindra has appointed N Dilip Venkatraman as Global Head, Media and Entertainment.

Venkatraman has over 20+ years of experience with a robust track-record of innovation, execution, value creation, expanding product offerings, increasing footprint, growing revenues and optimising costs. He is among the few media veterans in India who have a track record of launching successful tech and media ventures.

Prior to this, he founded VideoTap, a video experience management platform that helps video content producers across genres like marketing, e-Learning, News, Sports, e-Commerce and Advertising, to increase engagement, within the video itself and achieve higher ROI.

In 2014, Venkatraman joined iTV Network as Group COO, Strategy and Business Development. During his stint, he revamped the digital strategy for the entire Network, re/launched newsx.com, inkhabhar.com, sundayguardianlive.com. He was also a key contributor to several strategic initiatives of the Network.

Prior to that, Venkatraman was CEO of CNN-IBN and IBN 7 for over seven years. He was responsible for the strategic, financial and operational management of the English News Channel and Hindi News Channel.

Venkatraman has also served stints at Pugmarks as CEO and DishTV as President Marketing. During his stint with Dish TV, he was responsible for relaunching DishTV.

From 2003 to 2004, he was associated with Zee News as Head of Brand Management. He played a key role in Established Marketing as a practice and department, as the First Head of Brand Management at Zee News.

Venkatraman has also been part of the India Today Group Network. He was GM Sales and Brand Development at India Today Group Online from 2000 to 2002. He played a pivotal role in launching the First Real Time Interactive Poll on Indian Television, in Feb, 2002 he launched the first-ever TV-based SMS contest in India on Aaj Tak, which attracted more than 1.4 million responses.

Venkatraman has completed BA in Public Administration from the University of Osmania and Executive MBa from IIM , Bangalore. He has also completed Advanced Management Programme from Harvard Business School.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)