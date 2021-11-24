Tata Digital ropes in Dirk Lewis as Corporate Communications Lead

Prior to this, Lewis was associated with MSL Group and contributed as Group Head for 3 years

Tata Digital has named Dirk Lewis as its Corporate Communications Lead. Here, he will be leading the corporate communications team and ORM. Prior to this, Lewis was associated with MSL Group and contributed as Group Head for 3 years.

Lewis has led successful corporate communications programs in India and other key markets, viz. US, UK, Australia, Japan, Canada and Nordic Countries at Gartner Inc. and Wipro Ltd. with a key objective of building the brand in the regions and enabling sales. He has also standardized and implemented best practices at companies where he led the corporate communications function comprising of media training and sensitization.

Lewis has worked for notable agencies and corporates like Text100, Langoor Spins, VLtra Ideas, Wipro, Fleishman Hillard, Gartner, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, and Hanmer MS&L. He has also co-founded Dirk ka Dhobi (On-Demand Home Care Private Limited).

