Tata ClassEdge names Anish Raghunandan as CEO

Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., has appointed Anish Raghunandan as Chief Executive Officer.
He has been with the Tata Group for nearly 2 decades and is part of the TAS 2007 batch of managers handpicked for leadership by the Group.
Outgoing CEO, Milind Shahane, superannuated from the Group after a stellar career of over 35 years with the Tata group.
Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”
Anish Raghunandan, CEO, Tata ClassEdge, said, “I would like to thank the Tata Industries Board and Mr. Jamwal for the warm welcome. We are focusing on delivering value to our partners by providing a range of solutions that help impart learning. Our core proposition is to partner with educators and teachers to enable them to improve outcomes for a wider range of learners. I am excited to join my colleagues at Tata ClassEdge, as we kick off a process that sets us in a direction of profitability and growth while continuing to build on the positive aspects of our culture and customer-centricity.”
Zepto appoints Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth & Monetization
Prior to joining Zepto Shreyansh worked with Flipkart as Head of Performance marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 2:56 PM | 1 min read
Grocery delivery app Zepto has recently onboarded Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth & Monetization at Zepto. With this appointment, Zepto will enhance its business operations’ efficacy, improve customer experience and prepare for the nationwide expansion of its services.
Shreyansh has an entrepreneurial mindset and a unique blend of technical understanding and management capabilities, and his expertise in market research and analytics will help Zepto in every aspect.
Prior to joining Zepto Shreyansh worked with Flipkart as Head of Performance marketing. With his vast experience in the domain, he will be helping in leading and building Zepto.
Gupshup appoints Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global – Marketing
Prior to this, Verma was Vice President at Yellow.ai leading global marketing initiatives
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:38 PM | 1 min read
Gupshup has appointed Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global Marketing.
Verma will lead Gupshup’s overall marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value for shareholders and customers worldwide.
With over 15 years of experience, Verma brings rich expertise in technology, product, and growth marketing. Most recently, she was the Vice President at Yellow.ai where she led their global marketing initiatives including entry to new markets, ARR growth, and expansion. Prior to Yellow.ai, she led large international marketing teams in hyper-growth environments at Directi, Rocket Internet, Hike and Payoneer.
Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder of Gupshup said, “Vartika’s strong bias towards action, cross-team collaboration, and strong understanding of business needs alongside brand and growth marketing experience is a powerful combination. With her deep experience in the conversational messaging space, I am excited about the new ideas and opportunities she will bring into marketing at Gupshup.”
“The conversational AI market is rapidly growing and evolving, driven by capability advancements in AI that are empowering businesses to deliver 10X better CX. I am delighted to join Gupshup at this pivotal juncture across expansion into new products and geographies, and execute breakthrough ideas to meet the burgeoning demand for CPaaS and Conversational AI solutions across the globe,” said Verma.
Manu Kumar Jain moves on from Xiaomi
Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi, joined the company in 2014 as Country Manager and head of India business
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
The Global Vice President of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that he is moving on from the Chinese consumer electronics company after working there for nearly a decade.
Jain was among the first employees of the company, joining in 2014 as Country Manager and head of Xiaomi's India business. He rose through the ranks, holding several leadership positions within the company till he was named Global VP in 2017.
He shared a tweet to announce his move after nine long years with the company and said he is leaving at the right time when the company's leadership teams across the world are strong.
"I wish Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success," he wrote.
Change is the only constant in life!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023
Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️
The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr
He also wrote about some of the proud moments at Xiaomi, especially when the company became the top smartphone brand in India without spending any ad monies. He also fondly recollected Ratan Tata's investment in the company; Modi government's Make in India initiative, which led to Xiaomi manufacturing 100% of its smartphones and TVs in India; and generating 50,000 jobs in the country by expanding the company's scale of operations.
Jain also served on the board of many companies such as KrazyBee, Hungama, ZestMoney and WorkIndia. Prior to joining Xiaomi, he was also the Co-Founder and Managing Director of online shopping platform Jabong.
Hein Schumacher named new Unilever CEO
He replaces Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 8:23 AM | 1 min read
FMCG giant Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO to replace Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023. According to the Unilever website, Schumacher was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC in June 2022 and his appointment took effect in October 2022. He is a member of the Audit Committee.
The appointment comes a full circle for Schumacher, who had started his career with Unilever.
Prior to his second stint with the FMCG giant, in 2018, he was the CEO of the Dutch multinational dairy cooperative Koninklijke FrieslandCapina NV. He joined the company in 2014 as its Chief Financial Officer.
Between 2003 and 2014, Schumacher held a variety of executive positions at Kraft Heinz Foods Company. Prior to that, he was Corporate Controller, in Asia and Central America at Ahold NV.
The 51-year-old executive holds a Master's degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Amsterdam.
Legends League Cricket appoints Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing
She has earlier worked with agencies, including Ogilvy TBWA and FCB Ulka
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced that the league has appointed Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing. The appointment is in line with league’s vision to bring in best amongst the Legends sports event across globe. Legends League has announced its new season LLC Masters, which will be played in Qatar from February 27-March 8, 2023
Aditi has over 12 years of experience in brand marketing, planning and communication. She has executed 360 degree end to end campaigns for various product categories in telecom, mobile handsets, FMEG, beauty, makeup and food. She started her career from Ogilvy and worked in global ad agencies like TBWA and FCB Ulka. Aditi has worked on marquee campaign like ‘Ceiling Art’, which has changed the way people started considering fans in their homes.
Overall branding, marketing and communications for launch of water purifier and personal grooming as new product categories in Havells, were undertaken under Aditi’s supervision. Her last project was with Vega Industries in India and she was responsible branding for the complete range of both personal grooming and beauty care accessories category and their entire ATL and BTL campaign.
Aditi Kaushik, Director, Marketing, Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in term of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."
Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “Good start is half the job done. 2 seasons behind us, We are placed well in the cricketing World. But we need to maintain our leadership positioning in the space. Thus we are setting our team to not just sustain the position but grow further. A cricket enthusiast and a marketing specialist, Aditi is a good asset to have on board. We welcome Aditi to the team and hope she will be able to deliver on the promise made to our fan base."
B4U appoints Alok Shrivastava to lead digital team
In his last stint at Shemaroo, Shrivastava was handling PNL for digital video platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:22 PM | 2 min read
B4U has appointed Alok Shrivastava to lead the digital team. He comes with 16 years of experience of working with companies like Idea Cellular, Tatasky, Saregama and Shemaroo with extensive experience in Digital Monetization. In his last stint at Shemaroo he was handling PNL for digital video platforms.
“As Business head digital, my first focus area is to ensure effective monetization of all the existing digital assets across different platforms followed by venturing into different other content categories with a sharp focus on ROI. I also strongly believe that, well defined processes and business intelligence are the prerequisites for scaling up any business. Therefore, this would be another key focus area,” said Shrivastava.
Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as Chief People Officer and Head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.
"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain Organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of Company’s Human Capita & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work” said Mithilesh.
COO Mandeep Singh said: “At B4U we are always excited to induct disruptive minds that help us drive relevant growth across levels and functions. As we pivot towards our next phase of growth in making B4U a stronger platform for our audiences, trade partners and internal cast members, I am thrilled to welcome Alok Srivastava who joins us as Head - Digital Monetization, Pawan Sharma who will be heading our Revenue function as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri who will be heading our Human Resource function as our Chief People Officer. Alok, Pawan and Mithilesh are tremendous professionals with rich domain expertise, strong leadership and people management skills. They will add significant value to our network in their respective roles that prepares the network in its next and robust growth phase. Wishing all of them great success at B4U.”
Vikas Agarwal named Co-Founder and CBO of Credit Fair
Before joining Credit Fair, Agarwal founded an SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:02 PM | 2 min read
Credit Fair, a consumer lending fin-tech start-up, has appointed Vikas Agarwal as its Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this new role, he will lead the Supply of Capital initiatives including partnerships with Co-lending and Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs). In addition, he will also lead strategic alliances (fintech) and merchant relationship developments to accelerate the business growth for Credit Fair. Vikas will be closely working with Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair.
Before joining Credit Fair, Vikas founded a SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO. He also founded Shree Krishna Corporate Advisors LLP in 2010, where he advised over 300 SMEs on raising debt worth over Rs. 500 crs. A chartered accountant from ICAI, Agarwal started his career in 2009 with Ernst & Young (EY), India.
Vikas brings to the table over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, especially in business development, debt raise, project finance, working capital finance and advisory to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
Welcoming Vikas, Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair said, “Vikas is joining us at an exciting phase of our journey, as we are witnessing a huge demand uptick for credit both at the business and consumer levels. With a proven combination of strategic thinking and strong execution capacity, he will help Credit Fair continue to deliver value to its customers and all the key stakeholders. He will be responsible for driving the operational excellence of the company, thus helping in achieving our mission of enabling Fair Finance for Every Indian!”
Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Agarwal, Cofounder and CBO, Credit Fair said, “I am excited to join Credit Fair and look forward to playing my role in effectively scaling up our credit delivery ecosystem across the country. I believe that the company is making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and small businesses by providing fair and accessible credit. I look forward to working with the team to introduce new-age innovations in financing and capture emerging opportunities such as green financing.”
