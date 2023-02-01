Tata ClassEdge names Anish Raghunandan as CEO

Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., has appointed Anish Raghunandan as Chief Executive Officer.

He has been with the Tata Group for nearly 2 decades and is part of the TAS 2007 batch of managers handpicked for leadership by the Group.

Outgoing CEO, Milind Shahane, superannuated from the Group after a stellar career of over 35 years with the Tata group.

Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”

Anish Raghunandan, CEO, Tata ClassEdge, said, “I would like to thank the Tata Industries Board and Mr. Jamwal for the warm welcome. We are focusing on delivering value to our partners by providing a range of solutions that help impart learning. Our core proposition is to partner with educators and teachers to enable them to improve outcomes for a wider range of learners. I am excited to join my colleagues at Tata ClassEdge, as we kick off a process that sets us in a direction of profitability and growth while continuing to build on the positive aspects of our culture and customer-centricity.”

