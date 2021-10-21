Tarun Rai to be Executive Director Strategic Initiatives, APAC at Wunderman Thompson SA

After an illustrious 25 years in advertising in India, Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO South Asia will become Executive Director Strategic Initiatives, APAC, effective January 1, 2022. Tarun’s vast experience will help accelerate growth across the many countries of the region.

In the seven years as Chairman and CEO, Tarun has successfully steered the company through significant changes at an organizational and cultural level – most recently leading the successful and seamless transition to Wunderman Thompson. Previously with JWT, he returned to the agency in 2015 after a long stint in media, and quickly put the company back on an aggressive growth path. He diversified the organization’s capabilities to better serve clients, many of whom have been partners for a long time and remain so. He built an excellent leadership team and has fostered a culture of collaboration across the various group companies. Throughout the pandemic, he has led the organization with sensitivity and empathy without compromising on the quality of the work.

Tarun Rai commented, “The last seven years have been very exciting and rewarding. The unprecedented changes in these years required nimble leadership. I also had the opportunity to lead the transition to our new company, Wunderman Thompson, which has a powerful mix of creativity and technology. I am extremely proud of our people and of our leadership team for their fantastic work through these years. We partner with some of the best clients in the industry and I value their friendship and support. I now look forward to stepping into my new role in an expanded geography.”

“We would like to thank Tarun for his leadership and efforts as Group CEO of South Asia, and are pleased that Tarun will continue his strategic guidance and support for the agency as he moves on to serve as our APAC Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives” added Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International, Wunderman Thompson.

Rai will report directly to Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International of Wunderman Thompson. Details on Rai’s successor will be announced shortly.

