Sunil Punj steps down as SVP-Operations of DEN Networks

Veteran TV distribution executive Sunil Punj has exited DEN Networks after a 15-year stint at the cable TV company. He was Senior Vice President - Operations at DEN.



Punj boasts 25+ years of experience across DEN Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom, and InCable (now NXT Digital).



He joined DEN in August 2007 as VP-Operations managing the operations for the Delhi-NCR region. Prior to DEN, he was with Hathway Cable and Datacom. He also had a long stint at InCable.



Besides being the SVP - Operations, Punj was also a director on the board of DEN Networks' subsidiaries DEN Enjoy Cable Networks, Meerut Cable Network, Mansion Cable Network, and DEN Ambey Cable Networks.

