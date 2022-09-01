Sunil Kant Munjal-led Hero Realty ropes in Ashish Kaul

Sunil Kant Munjal-led Hero Realty has appointed business restructuring veteran Ashish Kaul to revamp and lead across-the-board marketing to create and deliver an enhanced consumer facing organisation.

Sunil Kant Munjal-led Hero Enterprises comprises infrastructure & real estate, insurance, learning & development and new media infrastructure.

It is reliably learnt that Hero is creating a massive ecosystem for arts & culture in Delhi NCR. The group has been actively bringing on board leading sectoral experts that will eventually lead current and future businesses.

When contacted, Ashish Kaul confirmed his appointment, however, declined to delve into details of his deeper role within the group. Sources close to the development indicate that the arts & culture vertical of Hero is close to Munjal’s heart and eventually the consumer-facing business may be created and led by Ashish Kaul. For the time being, Kaul is being appointed within the infrastructure & real estate business under Hero Realty. Kaul will report to Dharmesh Shah, the newly appointed CEO.

Kaul has over 28 years leadership experience across media & entertainment, arts & culture, FMCG, infrastructure and project management. He has built brands & businesses base up and played a key role in creating legendary brands like Dish TV, Indian Cricket League, DNA Newspaper, Playwin lottery, Zee News Ltd, Hinduja’s Content & film business, Zee Cine Awards, Fun Republic, Essel World, Water Kingdom, Baghmati – the queen of fortunes – India’s first and world’s longest live action & animation film for Zee Film Business. Ashish has served as Group President of Essel Group & Zee Network, CEO Prakash Jha Films, Business Head of Hinduja Group’s Content business, Business Head & Country Manager of Bajaj Herbals among others.

Kaul is also the bestselling author of four multilingual books published by the largest publishers in India: Didda-The Warrior Queen published by Rupa Publications and released by legendary mega star Amitabh Bachchan, Refugee Camp published by Prabhat Prakashan and released by Union I&B Minister, RakhtGulab published by Rajhans Publications released by Union HRD Minister. Kaul is also the first research scholar to create the first accredited monograph of 13 extraordinary women who were lost in time. His research-based outputs are backed and acknowledged by the Ministry of Culture: Ashish’s recent multi-platform research-based venture ‘StreeDesh – the forgotten legendary women’ is a project comprising monograph/coffee table book, a research-based documentary film, photo stories and interviews. It was published and released by IGNCA and the External Affairs Minister & Minister for Culture.

Ashish is recipient of prestigious awards and recognitions including National Brillance Award 2022 for exemplary work in research, education and media interventions, “Man of Excellence Award 2020” for outstanding contribution (education, arts & culture) by Achievers forum, “Responsible Business Leader 2012” Award and Corporate Affairs Leadership Award 2012 by Asian Confederation of Business and Thought Leaders. Also, recipient of commendation by the Hon’able Prime Minister of India and Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra for personal social service initiatives. Hero Realty, the infrastructure development business of Sunil Munjal has been aggressive lately with multiple projects across the Northern region. Sunil Kant Munjal has been an investor across businesses including Naykaa.

