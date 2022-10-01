Subhasish Gupta joins Allied Telesis as Country Manager (India/SAARC)

Previously, Gupta was the Managing Director (Sales) at Brightcove

Subhasish Gupta has joined Allied Telesis as Country Manager for India/SAARC region.

Previously, Gupta was the Managing Director (Sales) at Brightcove, where he had worked since October 2020.

Gupta is a veteran in the IT industry with a 29-year-experience in the sales field.

He has held various leadership positions and undertaken mentorship roles during the course of his career.

