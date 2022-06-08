Advertisement

Snap appoints Saurabh Dangwal as Head of Global Brands, APAC

Dan Heffernan, Head of Global Agency, APAC

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 8, 2022 3:00 PM  | 2 min read
snapchat

Off the back of posting its first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2021, Snap Inc. has further intensified its growth focus across Asia-Pacific (APAC), expanding its local team in Singapore with new appointments.

Recent new appointments in Singapore include Saurabh Dangwal, Head of Global Brands, APAC, who will be responsible for Snap’s global client partnerships across the region to drive business results using Snap’s industry-leading solutions for Augmented Reality and Commerce. Dan Heffernan, Head of Global Agency, APAC, will be in charge of developing strategies to grow Snap’s partnership with agencies through scaled education and commercial initiatives. Igor Lima, Head of Global Brands, Tech APAC, will partner with top brands in the tech industry to drive meaningful results and digital innovation through Snapchat’s ads and Augmented Reality solutions, while driving product excellence for the region will be  Kelly Chiu, Product Marketing Manager.  

Across APAC regions, Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships, APAC, will collaborate with top content and media organizations to drive meaningful engagement and empower them to meet their business goals. Aiding Snap’s government relations and public policy work in the region will be  Amanda Ang, as Head of Public Policy, East Asia and leading our recruitment efforts in the region is Monisha Singh, Recruitment Lead, APAC. 

Snap’s General Manager, APAC Kathryn Carter said, “The opportunities for Snap across the APAC region are tremendous. We continue to grow the team at a phenomenal rate, further increasing our capacity to deliver to brands, advertisers and partners. We’re excited to continue building the momentum in each of our APAC markets with such a talented group of individuals.”

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Snapchat Kathryn Carter Saurabh Dangwal advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
sandeep

Shoppers Stop appoints Sandeep Jabbal as Chief Digital Transformation, Information Officer
21 minutes ago

Mohan Gopinath

Shemaroo appoints Mohan Gopinath as Business Head-Bollywood
29 minutes ago

PayU

PayU strengthens leadership team with key elevations and appointments
22 hours ago