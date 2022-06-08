Snap appoints Saurabh Dangwal as Head of Global Brands, APAC

Off the back of posting its first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2021, Snap Inc. has further intensified its growth focus across Asia-Pacific (APAC), expanding its local team in Singapore with new appointments.

Recent new appointments in Singapore include Saurabh Dangwal, Head of Global Brands, APAC, who will be responsible for Snap’s global client partnerships across the region to drive business results using Snap’s industry-leading solutions for Augmented Reality and Commerce. Dan Heffernan, Head of Global Agency, APAC, will be in charge of developing strategies to grow Snap’s partnership with agencies through scaled education and commercial initiatives. Igor Lima, Head of Global Brands, Tech APAC, will partner with top brands in the tech industry to drive meaningful results and digital innovation through Snapchat’s ads and Augmented Reality solutions, while driving product excellence for the region will be Kelly Chiu, Product Marketing Manager.

Across APAC regions, Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships, APAC, will collaborate with top content and media organizations to drive meaningful engagement and empower them to meet their business goals. Aiding Snap’s government relations and public policy work in the region will be Amanda Ang, as Head of Public Policy, East Asia and leading our recruitment efforts in the region is Monisha Singh, Recruitment Lead, APAC.

Snap’s General Manager, APAC Kathryn Carter said, “The opportunities for Snap across the APAC region are tremendous. We continue to grow the team at a phenomenal rate, further increasing our capacity to deliver to brands, advertisers and partners. We’re excited to continue building the momentum in each of our APAC markets with such a talented group of individuals.”

