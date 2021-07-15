slice appoints Nitin Basant as its first Chief Data Scientist

slice, a fintech startup and credit card challenger, today announced the appointment of Nitin Basant as the company’s Chief Data Scientist.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Basant brings with him 14 years of highly skilled experience in the data science & analytics field.

Prior to joining slice, he was leading a global team of data scientists at FICO, a data analytics company in San Diego, California. Basant has worked with clients globally across sectors such as financial services, insurance, telecom, retail, & manufacturing. With broad experience in R&D of analytic solutions, he has co-authored 5 patents in his professional career so far, out of which 3 have received a patent grant. In his new role, Basant will be responsible for scaling up the data science & analytics team at slice.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, slice said, “Nitin brings with him tremendous depth & breadth in data science & analytics. Given how slice is already pushing boundaries in terms of simple, customised, & hassle-free customer experience, Nitin will be further driving a culture of data-driven decision making at slice. With minds like Nitin in our team, we have a well-rounded team on board to introduce more game-changing features & new growth initiatives.”

Nitin Basant, Chief Data Scientist, slice said, “The team at slice is challenging all conventional notions of customer experience & digital payments in India. I hope to push the boundaries in terms of how we can use data, ML and AI to deliver an unmatched experience to our customers.

Having closely witnessed how data innovation can set organizations apart in the fintech space coupled with my experience at a global analytics firm, have helped me adopt best industry practices. slice has given me the opportunity to marry the two. I’m excited to be a part of the team & also to come back to India to contribute my bit to the growing Indian fintech ecosystem.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)