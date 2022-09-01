Shemaroo elevates Subhash Somani as Business Head - Hindi GEC cluster

Shemaroo Entertainment has elevated Subhash Somani as the Business Head of Shemaroo’s Hindi GEC cluster, which includes Shemaroo TV where he was already associated with and the recently launched Shemaroo Umang. In his new role, Somani will be leading the Hindi GEC cluster of channels and will be reporting to Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcast Business.

Prior to the new role, he was leading the DTH VAS business for Shemaroo where he was responsible for driving strategic partnerships and launching new services. Somani was also heading the business of Shemaroo TV and played a vital role in expanding its reach. With this elevation, he will be passing on the responsibilities to Sahil Bhambri, who will be heading the DTH VAS business of Shemaroo.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment commented, “We are extremely delighted to elevate Subhash Somani to his new role. He has contributed immensely to expanding our DTH VAS business for Shemaroo and has been one of the key driving forces for steering the channel’s growth. We are confident that Subhash’s prowess in identifying new opportunities and thorough market knowledge will enable us to further grow our Hindi GEC cluster. His elevation is aptly timed as we are strengthening the broadcast business and are getting ready to launch a slate of original content.”

On his elevation, Somani said, “It has been an enriching experience to lead the DTH VAS business of Shemaroo, and I am grateful and thrilled to take up additional responsibilities. As Shemaroo aims to beef up its broadcast business with its Hindi GEC offerings, I look forward to starting this exciting journey.”

“Subhash has been a critical team player and has played a vital role in expanding and strengthening our content offering & increasing the viewer base of Shemaroo TV. With this promotion, Subhash will now take over more responsibilities and help us achieve the growth plans for our Hindi GEC cluster. He is an extremely enthusiastic person who loves to take up new challenges head-on. We wish him all the best and I am confident that Subhash’s dynamism and determination will help us scale newer heights,” said Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcast Business, Shemaroo Entertainment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)