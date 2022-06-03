Sanjay Gupta, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Jagran Prakashan, elected to INMA Board

Including Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President of Gannett Media & publisher of USA Today, who has been elected as global president, & Gupta, INMA announces 15 appointments to the board

The International News Media Association (INMA) on Friday unveiled 15 appointments to its governing Board of Directors.

Elected president at the association's Annual Business Meeting in New York was Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of Gannett Media and publisher of USA Today. She will serve as INMA’s global president through 2024.

Wadsworth is a long-time Gannett executive with roots in journalism and has served in multiple executive roles – including the company’s first chief transformation officer. She is the chair of the News Media Alliance and a member of the University of Miami Board of Trustees.

The Annual Business Meeting was part of three days of Board meetings, a study tour of leading New York media companies, and dinners featuring Manhattan-based INMA corporate members. Tuesday’s Board meeting was the first in-person meeting of the INMA body since November 2019 in Sydney.

Other INMA officer appointments today include:

Gert Ysebaert, CEO of Belgium-based Mediahuis, was elected first vice president and will serve as the association’s president in 2024-2026.

Sandy Naudé, CEO of Africa Community Media for Independent Newspapers in South Africa, was re-elected treasurer for a three-year term.

Damian Eales, the global head of transformation for News Corp and INMA president the past three years, will serve on the association’s Executive Committee for two years as immediate past president.

Meanwhile, seven media executives were elected to varying terms of the INMA Board:

Marcelo Benez, Chief Commercial Officer, Folha de S.Paulo, Brazil

Sinead Boucher, CEO, Stuff, New Zealand

Lay Lim Teo, CEO, Singapore Press Holdings

Maria Eugenia Ferré Rangel, Chairwoman of the Board, GFR Media, Puerto Rico

Sanjay Gupta, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Jagran Prakashan, India

Debby Krenek, Publisher, Newsday Media Group, United States

Siv Juvik Tveitnes, Executive Vice President of News Media, Schibsted, Norway

Four professionals have been appointed to terms overseeing regional boards and committees:

Latin America Division President: Mariano Nejamkis, General Manager, Press and Digital Business Group, El Comercio, Peru

North America Division President: Troy Niday, Chief Operating Officer, Sonoma Media Investments, United States

South Asia Division President: Praveen Someshwar, CEO and Managing Director, HT Media, India

Young Professionals Committee: Saarah Survé, Director, Sekunjalo Media, South Africa

Retiring from the INMA Board are Mari-Marthe Aamold, general manager and CFO at Bergens Tidende and Stavanger Aftenblad in Norway; Sergio Almallo, formerly of El Comercio in Peru; Gary Liu, CEO of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong; Ann Poe, senior director of digital consumer revenue at Advance Local in the United States; Anthony Tan of Singapore Press Holdings; Rajiv Verma, formerly of HT Media in India; and Suzi Watford, formerly of Dow Jones in the United States.

The 30-person INMA Board of Directors is the organisation’s governing body, overseeing the news industry’s fastest-growing press association. With more than 20,000 members in 83 countries, INMA provides professional training and development across virtual and physical conferences, summits, master classes, and Webinars. Its six initiatives provide unique and differentiating insights into digital subscriptions, product, newsrooms, data, advertising, and the news industry’s relationship with Big Tech platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)