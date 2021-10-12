Rajnish Kumar elected to BharatPe board as Chairman

BharatPe today announced the appointment of Rajnish Kumar on its Board. The erstwhile Chairman of SBI, Kumar will also be the Chairman of Board. Rajnish will be involved in defining the Company’s short-term and long-term strategy, and also will work closely with the other Board Members and CXOs on key business and regulatory initiatives. He will also advise and counsel the Management on matters around business performance as well as corporate governance.

Rajnish Kumar is one of the most respectable names in the Indian banking industry. An industry veteran, he has held the position of Chairman of the State Bank of India. He became the Chairman of State of Bank of India in October 2017 and ended his three-year term in October 2020. He has also served as Managing Director (National Banking Group), and the Managing Director (Compliance & Risk) of SBI. The senior bank official previously also headed the SBI Capital Markets Limited (the Merchant Banking arm of State Bank of India) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, prior to becoming Managing Director in SBI. He is also an independent non-executive director at HSBC Bank, Asia and L&T Infotech.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and Managing Director, BharatPe said, “It is a matter of great validation and pride for us that one of the biggest stalwarts of the Indian Banking Industry has agreed to join BharatPe as the Chairman of the Board. We look forward to invaluable guidance from Rajnish Kumar as we build India’s largest digital credit provider. We are confident that under his able guidance, BharatPe will attain newer heights and build the best-in-class Fintech for the new India.”

Added Rajnish Kumar, “In just 3 years, BharatPe has come a long way in becoming a trusted name in the financial services industry. It has redefined payments with its products like interoperable QR and has also emerged as the largest B2B lender in the industry. This company has a huge opportunity ahead and it would be great to work closely with its young and talented team to build financial services for the India of tomorrow.”

