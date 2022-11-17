Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta’s ex-India Policy Head, to join Samsung: Reports

Aggarwal is believed to take up a similar role at the South Korean company

Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta’s ex-India policy head for India, is set to join Samsung Electronics Co.'s local unit, reports said. Aggarwal is believed to take up a similar role at the South Korean company. A report by Bloomberg quoted sources saying that Aggarwal will take up the position, which entails liaising with and lobbying government officials on domestic policy matters. He will take charge in December, a source said on the condition of anonymity.

However, Samsung hasn't publicly announced the appointment of Aggarwal yet.

The news comes just a day after Facebook's parent company Meta announced that Aggarwal had stepped down from his post. Last week, Meta cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, to rein in costs. As per reports, the social media giant has been battling high costs and witnessing a weak advertising market.

In a message to its employees, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said, "We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)