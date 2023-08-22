Rajaraman Sundaram joins Disney Star as Head-Office of Country Manager

Viacom18 has brought on board Google’s Kiran Mani as the CEO of its digital vertical, according to media reports. Mani is currently Google’s General Manager & MD for Android and Google Play for APAC region.

According to a report, Mani will oversee the growth of JioCinema.

Mani has been associated with Google for nearly 13 years now, having joined the company in March 2010 as Head of Sales-India. He has been an Angel Investor at The Bodi Tree since 2014.