Rahul Deorah to head Marketing at apna.co

In Deorah's last role at Urban Company, he worked on the company’s GTM strategy & execution across India, UAE and Singapore

apna, a jobs platform & professional network for the rising workforce, has announced the appointment of Rahul Deorah as the Head of Marketing. The company revealed that the appointment is in sync with its efforts to build world-class leadership to accelerate business growth.

An alumnus of Indian School of Business and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC, University of Delhi), Rahul comes with over 12 years of deep Consumer Internet, FMCG and Entrepreneurial experience. Over the years, Rahul has worked across multiple functions including beauty, men’s grooming, wellness, home services and consumer products. In his last role at Urban Company, he worked on the company’s GTM strategy & execution across India, UAE and Singapore.

“Rahul’s understanding of consumers, and his experience and expertise across verticals and sectors will help us in strengthening our marketing capabilities and further accelerate us in our mission towards empowering lives and solving for the world. We are excited to have him on-board” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna

Talking about his new stint, Rahul said “apna is on an exciting journey to solve earth-scale problems of unemployment and upskilling. I am fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to build on the wonderful work done by the team and I look forward to contributing towards taking apna to many more candidates and employers across the globe”

At present, apna comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals such as carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find employment & gig opportunities. apna’s communities have enabled over 37 million peer to peer professional conversations during the festive season. They have also partnered with organizations such as, National Skill Development Corporation, UNICEF Yuwaah, Truecaller, Akzonobel, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, in their endeavor to provide better skilling and job opportunities to candidates.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)