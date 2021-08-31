Publicis appoints Varun Shah as EVP, Head of Prodigious India & Content Factory India

Publicis Groupe has consolidated the content production arm under Varun Shah and appointed him as Executive Vice-President and Head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India. The Groupe has also elevated Akshay Multani to Executive Producer, Prodigious and appointed Deepak Bulchandani as Head of Brand Partnerships at Content Factory.

Designed to serve a content-driven media landscape, Prodigious and Content Factory bring together production expertise in video, digital and print to design, produce and deliver branded content across all channels. This consolidation furthers the Groupe’s agenda to be future-ready and bring in the needed efficiencies and agility to the production process and capabilities while delivering quality content for brand partners.

Over the past few years, Prodigious India has created campaigns including Spotify India – There’s a playlist for that campaign, the Whisper Keep Girls in School, Pampers It Takes 2, along with work for brands like Skoda, Isuzu, Hero Moto Corp, Garnier, Nivea, CarDekho, OLA, ACKO, HDFC Bank.

Prodigious India has in the past collaborated with Indian directors like Shakun Batra, Piyush Raghani, Lloyd Baptista, to international creators like Jim Weedon Eden Tyler and Bruce Sinclair to create some outstanding work.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe, South Asia, said, “Varun has been instrumental in growing the Prodigious India capabilities and under his leadership we have witnessed phenomenal growth over the past few years. He is a new age production leader with strong appreciation of international and local creativity and demonstrated experience in quality, reliability and business acumen. I am confident that Varun will take Prodigious and Content factory to newer heights.”

Shah said, “Currently we are one of the country’s leading production houses and our ambition is to bring cutting edge technology and expertise to the market, setting new benchmarks for the industry. The new structure provides a platform to create volume content solutions for our clients across all content types and will help fuel our growth in the platform world. This consolidation will help us streamline our efforts by creating a production model which drives efficiency while delivering world-class branded content across media to our partners.”

He further said, “Prodigious India and Content Factory are both distinctive brands with a wide range of capabilities. I am confident that with the talent and experience that teams at Prodigious and Content Factory have currently we will redefine the standard for production capabilities in India.”

