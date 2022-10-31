Prashant Pandey set to retire, Yatish Mehrishi back as CEO of Radio Mirchi

ENIL has announced that CEO of Radio Mirchi Prashant Pandey will be retiring soon and Yatish Mehrishi will be joining the company back as the new CEO, effective November 1, 2022.

Pandey will however continue as Managing Director.

“I would thank Prashant for his invaluable contributions to the company and building Brand Mirchi into a power brand over the last 22 years,” said Vineet Jain Chairman of ENIL in a statement.

Yatish has worked with ENIL earlier for 11 years, with his last stint being that of Chief Operating Officer until January 2021. After leaving ENIL, Yatish was working with Arvind Fashions as the Chief Revenue Officer. Before becoming COO in ENIL, Yatish had been the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, and prior to that, a Regional Director.

“Yatish brings with him a rich experience of handling various roles and responsibilities in ENIL and a strong understanding of the radio and media & entertainment sector,” said Jain.

Jain also shared that Executive President Nandan Srinath will also be moving out.

“Some time ago, Nandan had expressed to me that he wants to pursue other interests, rather than a full-time role at ENIL. Nandan has been a very valuable asset for the group. He has been instrumental in setting up the Digital platform at Mirchi recently. He will work alongside Yatish over the next few months helping align the organizational roadmap for the future before transitioning out of the company,” Jain said.

Aside from a bachelor’s degree and an MBA, Yatish has recently completed an MSc in Strategy & Leadership from the London Business School. He has over 23 years of experience across diverse sectors spanning FMCG, Telecom and Fashion having worked with organizations like Pepsico, Motorola and Arvind Fashion. Yatish is a strong believer in the power of digital and in the transformation that Mirchi is undertaking. He is sure to provide strategic thrust in this important journey that the company is undertaking, read the statement from Jain.

