Pranav Kapur joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as VP of Account Management

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Pranav Kapur as Vice President, Account Management. Kapur has a wealth of experience in marketing and communications, which he brings to this new position.

As an integral part of the team, Kapur will report to Atin Wahal, Executive Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and play a pivotal role in spearheading the development of brand and business solutions in an integrated approach.

Kapur's past experience as Associate Vice President at BBDO Worldwide, coupled with over a decade of delivering successful brand solutions across diverse industries such as Automobile, BFSI, Alcobev, and FMCG, has positioned him as an invaluable asset to the agency. He has made a significant contribution to well-known brands like Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motorcycles, Ford India, Videocon, HDFC ERGO, Jack Daniels, and KFC.

Commenting on Kapur’s appointment, Atin said, “We warmly welcome Pranav to the evergrowing team at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. We are delighted to have him onboard at such a high point, marked with great wins and amazing work by the agency. I believe Pranav will perfectly align with our core belief of ‘Our Clients’ Business is our Business,’ as he aims to become a valuable business partner to our clients. His extensive experience across various categories and domains will undoubtedly benefit our clients tremendously.”

Pranav stated, “I firmly believe that brands require not only agencies but also business growth partners. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi exemplifies this philosophy every day with their integrated offering of ‘Power of One.’ I am thrilled to collaborate with Atin and Paritosh to further fuel the growth of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, an agency that is already making significant strides.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)