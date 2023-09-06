POKKT's VP-Sales Piyush Chhaperwal moves on
He was with the company for 4 years and was managing India and emerging markets
POKKT's Piyush Chhaperwal has moved on after a 4-year stint.
He was the Vice-President of Sales and was managing India and emerging markets (Bangladesh, Pakistan & other countries).
Chhaperwal was earlier Head of Digital Revenue at ABP Network.
He has over 16 years of experience in Programmatic, Online/Mobile Ad Sales, Sponsorships Content Selling, Business Development and Product Ideation.
Disney Star promotes Subin Devan as Associate Director - Ad Sales, Sports
He was earlier Senior Sales Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
Subin Devan has been promoted as Associate Director - Ad Sales, Sports at Disney Star. The news was shared by Devan on his LinkedIn profile.
Devan was earlier the Senior Sales Manager at the company, a position he held since March 2021. Devan joined the company in February 2017 as Sales Manager and promoted as Senior Sales Manager in March 2021.
Before joining Disney Star, Devan was with Dailyhunt as Category Lead. He has, in the past, also worked with Rediff, BCCL and DNA.
Singapore Tourism Board appoints Lim Kean Bon as Area Director, India, S Asia & Africa
Bon joined the STB infrastructure planning and management division in 2015 to drive the planning of MICE infrastructure
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced the appointment of Lim Kean Bon as Area Director, India, South Asia, and Africa on September 1. He will succeed Raymond Lim as the India market lead based in New Delhi, leading STB’s promotion, and travel trade engagement activities in Northern and Eastern India to sustain and grow affinity for Singapore from leisure travelers. In addition, Kean Bon will be responsible for business development efforts to secure visitorship across India to Singapore in the Cruise and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) segments. He will also lead his team in engaging consumers in other regional markets like Bangladesh and South Africa.
Speaking on this appointment for Singapore Tourism Board (STB), GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa (IMESA), said, "We extend a hearty welcome to Kean Bon as he joins our dynamic team. I believe Kean Bon’s leadership in driving experience development for a leisure precinct and his past tenure in the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau (SECB) places him in good stead to take on this role in STB New Delhi, particularly in this pivotal moment of anchoring Singapore as the premier lifestyle and business destination for Indian travellers.”
Kean Bon started his career in the Singapore public service as an urban planner in Singapore’s city planning authority. He joined the STB infrastructure planning and management division in 2015 to drive the planning of MICE infrastructure, and subsequently moved on to the SECB team in 2017, where he managed destination bids and account servicing activities for large-scale business meetings and conventions organised by global associations.
Prior to taking on the STB New Delhi leadership role, Kean Bon led STB’s Lifestyle Precinct Development team from 2020 to 2023, where he set direction for various projects to sustain the appeal of Orchard Road, Singapore’s leading lifestyle precinct. "I am excited to join the STB IMESA team and look forward to building on the good work and strong partnerships forged by my predecessor Raymond”, Kean Bon said. “Together with my team in New Delhi, we will continue our efforts to promote Singapore and inspire the Indian audience with the sheer breadth of vibrant experiences the city has to offer for leisure and business travellers.”
Abhijeet Dhar moves on from CNN
Dhar was Director-Sales at the news organization for over 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
CNN's Abhijeet Dhar has stepped down as the network's Director - Sales.
He has been with the news organisation for over 7 years.
Dhar was earlier with BBC Worldwide for 8 years.
Prior to that, he was briefly with Viacom18 and Radio City.
In a post on LinkedIn, Dhar has spoken about starting a "new chapter" and relocating to a new country.
Pepperfry elevates Ashish Shah to CEO post Ambareesh Murty's demise
The company has secured $23 million in the recent round of funding from existing investors
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
Pepperfry announced the elevation of its co-founder, Ashish Shah, to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ashish, who co-founded the company alongside Ambareesh Murty in 2012, brings with him a wealth of experience spanning two decades in the Indian e-commerce landscape. As the erstwhile COO of the company, heading operations, category management, product and omnichannel Business, Ashish has played a pivotal role in shaping Pepperfry's customer-centric strategy, supply side strengths and operational excellence.
This appointment follows the untimely demise of Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry's co-founder and former CEO. Under Ambareesh’s leadership, Pepperfry ushered in a transformative era in Indian furniture and home goods online shopping marketplace. It established a platform renowned for its unique blend of quality, affordability, convenience and revolutionising the way Indian consumers shop for furniture.
"Pepperfry remains focused on its mission to provide a wide array of well-designed products to help customers create inspiring and functional living spaces. Pepperfry has always been committed to enhancing the way people create homes, and I am honoured to lead this incredible team of dedicated individuals who share this passion. The best tribute to Ambareesh will be to build on the foundation laid by us and fortify Pepperfry's position as India’s leading furniture and home products company." said Ashish Shah, CEO, Pepperfry.
In the past few months, Pepperfry has undertaken several initiatives that have set the company towards a sustained path to profitability, a milestone that is now within close reach. In a testament to this, the Company has secured $23 million in funding from existing shareholders, including institutional investors and family offices, underscoring their confidence in the company’s vision and strategic plans for future.
The latest round of capital infusion will strengthen Pepperfry’s ability to cater to the evolving needs of its 10 million+ and increasing customer base through a strong omnichannel presence, a robust supply chain and tech driven innovation. The company's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer-centricity will continue under Ashish Shah's leadership. Pepperfry will reiterate its fundamental proposition of variety and leverage its retail footprint of 190+ Studios in over 100 cities.
Pankaj Makkar, MD, Bertelsmann India Investments, an early backer of Pepperfry said, “We've been partners with Pepperfry for nearly a decade now. I've seen the company grow quickly, thanks to the capable leadership of co-founders Ambareesh and Ashish. After Ambareesh's unfortunate and untimely passing, it's only natural that Ashish takes the helm as CEO. He will continue to lead the company towards a promising future, driving excellence across all areas of business and technology.”
AnyMind Group names Riddhi Gupta to lead gaming vertical
Previously, Gupta was leading the gaming vertical at VerSe (Dailyhunt & Josh)
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
AnyMind Group has announced the appointment of Riddhi Gupta as the Lead of its Gaming Vertical.
Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television, and radio sectors, Riddhi is poised to assume responsibility for spearheading the company's gaming vertical, injecting a novel perspective into its operations.
Rubeena Singh, Country Manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "India is the world's largest mobile gaming market in terms of App downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi's expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands.”
On her appointment, Riddhi said, “I am thrilled to join the team and lead the Gaming Vertical. I am excited and looking forward to working with the talented team of AnyMind Group and addressing the needs of these brands by providing them with end to end solutions on mobile and social platforms.”
Rahul Shivshankar to join Network18 as Consulting Editor
Shivshankar will contribute across platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 6:42 PM | 2 min read
Ruchika Mehta joins India Today Group
Mehta has been appointed Editor-At-Large- Luxury & Lifestyle Division, India Today Group, and Editor, Brides Today
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 6:19 PM | 1 min read
Ruchika Mehta has been appointed Editor-At-Large- Luxury & Lifestyle Division, India Today Group, and Editor, Brides Today. She comes with over 25 years of experience in the lifestyle industry.
She was the Editor of HELLO! Magazine in India at the time of its launch, and the 17 years that she was at the helms of the affairs, she turned HELLO! into one of the most sought-after celebrity magazines in the country.
Prior to HELLO! she was the Lifestyle Editor of Indiatimes and Editor, Rouge at the Times of India Group.
She is also credited with being part of the launch team of HT City, a lifestyle supplement of Hindustan Times, and has launched other supplements like ET PANACHE (supplement of Economic Times).
Winner of various awards in excellence in journalism, Ruchika is one of the most creditable names in the lifestyle space.
