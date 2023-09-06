POKKT's VP-Sales Piyush Chhaperwal moves on

Noted TV news editor and anchor Rahul Shivshankar is all set to join Network18 Group as a Consulting Editor.

Commenting on his new role, Shivshankar said, “I am very excited to be associated with Network18, which has evolved into the country's most influential news network on the back of its unflinching commitment to reporting the facts that speak truth to the people.”

“It is a privilege to add to the plethora of sober reflections, critical news analysis, and balanced voices that are already platformed on the network by some of the news industry's leading lights,” he added.

Shivshankar will contribute across platforms at the network.

The group presently runs India’s top TV news brands such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18, CNBC Aawaaz and News18 regional channels. The network is also home to some of an India’s top digital news brands such as Moneycontrol, Firstpost, News18.com among others.

Welcoming Rahul Shivshankar to the Group, Puneet Singhvi, CEO (Digital) & President-Corporate Strategy, Network18 said, “Rahul is a distinctive journalist and editor with an unparalleled audience connect. He has been the face of prime time TV journalism and a leading newspaper columnist for almost two decades. His work will add a fresh dimension to our coverage of big events, both on tv and digital.”

A news industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in print and television journalism, Shivshankar began his career as a reporter with Times of India, where he broke a large number of stories and started writing for the edit page as one of the youngest leader writers at the paper.

Later, he became part of the core team that launched Times Now and continued to rise through the ranks.

As Editor-In-Chief of Times Now, he played a pivotal role in catapulting the channel to its next phase. He has interviewed many important newsmakers including Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu, Boris Johnson, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Mike Pompeo, Anthony Fauci and many others.