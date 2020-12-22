Covid Impact: Mobile gaming sector saw 14% hike in ad requests in April, says POKKT report

As per the 'Impact of COVID on Mobile Gaming' report, there was 10% increase in monthly active users in April as compared to pre-Covid times

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 4:49 PM
pokkt

Covid-19 has impacted every industry in the world, and mobile gaming is no exception. However, unlike most of the sectors, gaming has actually received a boost during the pandemic as people try to keep themselves engaged while statying at home.

According to a report by POKKT on the 'Impact of COVID on Mobile Gaming', the daily average session time increased to 45-55 mins in April 2020, compared to 30 minutes per session in pre-Covid times.  This, however, decreased to 35-45 minutes in May and June.

The daily number of sessions increased to 6 in April, as against 3 session in pre-Covid times. This then decreased to 4 in May and June.

Similarly, there was 10% increase in monthly active users in April, as against 7% in pre-Covid times. The monthly active user saw 7% increase in May and 5% in June.

Also, the gaming industry saw a 14% increase in ad requests in April, 11% in May and 8% in June.

Talking about the how the year turned out to be for the industry, Vaibhav Odhekar - Co-Founder and COO of POKKT, said, “This year POKKT has had its best year. We merged with an Asian conglomerate called Anymind group & we are at all-time high in revenue. Due to the pandemic, digital and gaming have grown by leaps and bounds, and the industry at large is on a steep growth path. We at POKKT are very optimistic about the way our business looks in 2020.”

“Overall it's been a tough year for everybody & we've collectively been through some unexpected situations, but one can hope that 2020 has made us stronger & more efficient personally & as well as a business,” he said.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mobile gaming Pokkt Impact of COVID on Mobile Gaming
Show comments
You May Also Like
Naveen Tewari - Glance

InMobi’s Glance raises $145 million from Google & Mithril Capital
2 hours ago

dailyhunt

Dailyhunt's parent crosses $1 billion in valuation, enters unicorn club
5 hours ago

sharechat

'News’ amongst top five content genres even post lockdown on ShareChat
5 hours ago