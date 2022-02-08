Pepe Jeans India appoints Manish Kapoor as MD& CEO

Starting 2022, Pepe Jeans London has promoted Manish Kapoor as Managing Director in continuation of his current role of Chief Executive Officer, India.

“India is one of the most crucial markets for Pepe Jeans. In his new role Manish Kapoor will be instrumental in growing the existing businesses aligned with the broader global strategy,” the company said.

“I am delighted to lead Pepe Jeans India into the next phase of growth and continue on the digital and consumer focused transformation journey that we started 18 months ago” said Manish Kapoor, MD & CEO, Pepe Jeans India.

Kapoor joined Pepe Jeans India in 2014 and was promoted to the role of Sales Director within a span of two years. Owing to his strategic contribution towards the growth of the brand in the Indian market, in April 2019, he was elevated to Chief Business Officer; and subsequently appointed as Chief Executive Officer in September 2019.

Manish Kapoor is a strategist & implementer with demonstrated abilities in accomplishing business growth on a consistent basis. He has previously held key leadership roles in brands such as French Connection, Sisley, Benetton India, Pantaloons and Madura Garments to name a few.

Kapoor acquired a B-Tech degree from the Technological Institute of Textiles and Science in 2000 and further continued to pursue a diploma degree in Apparel Marketing and Merchandising Management from NIFT in 2002. He was awarded the Gold Medal for Academic Excellence at NIFT and was an All India topper in his PGDAMMM course across all NIFT centers.

