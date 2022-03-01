Nirmal Shah joins FanCode as Head of Monetization

Prior to this, Shah was Assistant Vice President at SonyLiv.com

FanCode has appointed Nirmal Shah as Head of Monetization. Prior to this, Shah was designated as Assistant Vice President at SonyLiv.com. He worked with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for over five years. Shah made the announcement on social media.

Shah comes with an experience of 18 years in online ad sales and a proven track record of boosting revenue, profit and leading high performing teams.

He was also associated with Network18 for over six years as National Sales Head. In the past, he also worked with Sify Technologies, HT Media, Cyber Media and Shalimar Paints.

