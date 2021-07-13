Network18 appoints Vijay Sanil as CEO – Language Cluster, Television News

News18 announces the appointment of Vijay Sanil as CEO – Language Cluster. With over two decades of experience in Media and Entertainment industry, Vijay joins News18 Network at a time when regional news is ever-growing and has made massive contribution to the network’s strength. News18 Network’s language cluster includes News18 Bangla, News18 Tamil, News18 Odia, News18 Kerala, News18 Kannada, News18 Assam & NE, News18 Lokmat and News18 Gujarati.

Vijay joined ZEEL as a Management Trainee in the year 2000 and grew through the ranks in the organization. In his journey of more than 20 years at ZEEL, Vijay handled various Channels like Zee TV, Zee Cinema, & TV, & Pictures, Ten Sports, Zee Anmol, Regional Channels and HD portfolio among others. In his last role with Zee, Vijay was designated as President - Sales and was responsible for driving a significant piece of the ZEEL ad revenues.

Talking about his appointment, Vijay said, “Having been a passionate Sales Lead in Entertainment, Cinema & Sports genre, this opportunity opens a completely new chapter – News genre & a holistic perspective of Business. Truly excited to lead News18’s regional news mandate to build an aggressive growth plan for the company in this rapidly evolving ecosystem and also, be part of a process of building a future-ready News network by creating new and sustainable connect nodes with audience & business fraternity”.

Vijay holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Chetna College, Mumbai. He is an avid reader and a movie buff who also loves cricket. Vijay will be based in Mumbai and report to Avinash Kaul, CEO – Network18 Broadcast News. Karan Abhishek Singh, who was earlier the CEO for language cluster has already taken over charge of the Hindi news cluster.

