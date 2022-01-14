Namita Ved joins Disney+ Hotstar as Head - Customer Marketing

Namita Ved has joined Disney+ Hotstar as Head - Customer Marketing. She joined the streaming platform in August 2021.



Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, she worked with Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) APAC as Head - Marketing, Business Development & Strategic Alliances, India.



In her decade plus career, Ved has experience in working in companies like WAT Media, Networkplay.in, Vserv, and AdColony.



A Post Graduate Diploma in PR & Corporate Communications, she has a collective experience of 11 years in Marketing, 8 years in Digital Media, Business Development & Events.



Prior to MMA, she was also a Marketing Consultant for 'FreakOut'; a Japanese Ad Network where she handled their APAC marketing activities.



During her stint in AdColony, she was responsible for their APAC division's PR & Communications, Events, Branding, Content Marketing & Social Media. Prior to AdColony, Namita headed Vserv's global events team & was involved in strategizing & maximizing their marketing opportunities.



She was the Associate Director of the Publishing Media Business at Network Play & co-headed the Events business which comprises international digital media programs like ad:tech & iMedia summits. Namita began her corporate life with WAT Consult by heading their PR & Comms, Event Management along with building businesses as a freelance consultant.

