MX Player's Vivek Saxena joins InMobi as Director - Agency, Programmatic & New Business

MX Player's Vivek Saxena has joined InMobi as Director - Agency, Programmatic, and New Business, the company has confirmed the development to e4m. Saxena had a 3.8 years stint at MX Player where he was National Head - Branded Content.



Announcing the move, Saxena posted on LinkedIn, "I'm happy and excited to share that I have embarked on a new journey with InMobi as Director - Agency, Programmatic, and New Business!" .



In a career spanning 18 years, Saxena has worked with companies like The Viral Fever, Disney+ Hotstar, Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), Mid-Day Infomedia, Jagran Prakashan, and Fourth Dimension Media.

He is a Delhi University graduate, and an MBA from FORE School of Management.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)