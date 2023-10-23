Mitali Srivastava Hough is Head of Strategic Planning Mumbai at McCann Worldgroup

Hough joined the company in August 2023 and was previously with Famous Innovations as its Planning Head

Mitali Srivastava Hough has announced that she will be starting a new position as Head of Strategic Planning - Mumbai and Senior Vice President at McCann Worldgroup. Hough wrote on LinkedIn: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Strategic Planning - Mumbai & Senior Vice President at McCann Worldgroup!”

Hough joined the company in August 2023 and was previously with Famous Innovations as its Planning Head.

The strategic brand planner has worked for companies such as DDB Mudra, Ogilvy & Mather, TBWA \ India and Mindspace Communications Consultants in the past.

She founded companies such as The Equal Agency and Utopeia Communicationz Private Limited.

Hough began her career as a journalist, first working as reporter for Zee News and eventually going on to work as a principal correspondent for Dal Jagat and deputy editor for Training & Management.

