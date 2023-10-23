Mitali Srivastava Hough is Head of Strategic Planning Mumbai at McCann Worldgroup
Hough joined the company in August 2023 and was previously with Famous Innovations as its Planning Head
Mitali Srivastava Hough has announced that she will be starting a new position as Head of Strategic Planning - Mumbai and Senior Vice President at McCann Worldgroup. Hough wrote on LinkedIn: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Strategic Planning - Mumbai & Senior Vice President at McCann Worldgroup!”
Hough joined the company in August 2023 and was previously with Famous Innovations as its Planning Head.
The strategic brand planner has worked for companies such as DDB Mudra, Ogilvy & Mather, TBWA \ India and Mindspace Communications Consultants in the past.
She founded companies such as The Equal Agency and Utopeia Communicationz Private Limited.
Hough began her career as a journalist, first working as reporter for Zee News and eventually going on to work as a principal correspondent for Dal Jagat and deputy editor for Training & Management.
Laurent Simon steps down as Chief Creative Officer at VMLY&R
The creative departments will be overseen in the interim by Nick Rowland, the Executive Creative Director, and Marco Bezerra, the Executive Creative Director for VMLY&R Commerce
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The agency reportedly said that Simon decided to be "closer to the work and closer to his family" in response to his departure. The creative departments will be overseen in the interim by Nick Rowland, the Executive Creative Director, and Marco Bezerra, the Executive Creative Director for VMLY&R Commerce.
Vidyadhar Kale joins Wavemaker as Executive Director, Client Leadership
Prior to this, Kale was with Meta as Global Client Partner
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 6:15 PM | 1 min read
Wavemaker has appointed Vidyadhar Kale as Executive Director, Client Leadership, L’Oréal South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA). Prior to this, Kale was with Meta as Global Client Partner for over 3 years.
Kale made the announcement about his new role on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Director, Client Leadership at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific!”, his LinkedIn post read.
He is a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience with people, brands, connections, and businesses. He also worked in various leadership roles in India and Singapore with key brands like Unilever, Mondelez, PepsiCo, J&J, Vodafone, L'Oreal, P&G, Nokia, Samsung, EDB Singapore, DBS Bank, IBM, Coca Cola etc.
Previously, he has also worked with Maxus, Starcom Worldwide, MediaCom, MindShare, and Ogilvy, among others.
Prerna Jha joins Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing
Prior to this, Jha was with ZEE5 as Associate Director - Marketing
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 5:47 PM | 1 min read
Prerna Jha has been appointed as General Manager, Marketing at Jio Studios. Jha made the announcement on LinkedIn. In her new role, she will lead marketing campaigns for the upcoming slate of movies and shows at Jio Studios.
“Very excited to start this new journey at Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing. ZEE5 was an eventful and super-satisfying stint with an immense amount of learning. I am very grateful to everyone for the enriching experience I had there”, she stated in her LinkedIn post.
“Now looking forward to bringing new stories and achieving new milestones in this new role”, Jha further added.
Prior to this, Jha was with ZEE5 as Associate Director - Marketing for over 4 years.
Previously, she has worked with Hindustan Times, IMRB International, and ICICI Lombard among others.
Shikhir Magan joins Beam Suntory as Category Manager India- Scotch & Malts
Previously, he was the Associate Director of Digital Experience at Bira 91
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Marketing professional and entrepreneur Shikhir Magan has joined Beam Suntory as its Category Manager India- Scotch & Malts. Magan announced the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Previously, he was the Associate Director of Digital Experience at Bira 91.
He has also worked for Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals, Quido Healthcare Services and Cipla before.
Parag Milk Foods appoints former Amul MD Rahul Kumar Srivastava as COO
He has also served as Managing Director of Lactalis India
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:42 PM | 2 min read
Parag Milk Foods Limited, a manufacturer and marketer of dairy-FMCG products, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization. He served as the Managing Director of Lactalis India, a division of the world's largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of dairy experience, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.
“With extensive expertise in managing significant procurement operations and a deep understanding of innovative approaches to enhance yields through close collaboration with farmers, while ensuring sustained quality, Srivastava stands as an industry leader. His presence is poised to be instrumental in Parag Milk Foods' journey toward a new era of leadership and growth. Having been a pioneering force in establishing and maintaining organized brands within a sector primarily dominated by regional and unorganized entities, he is well-positioned to unlock the vast potential of the organized Indian market demand for Parag Milk Foods,” stated a press release.
In his previous roles Srivastava has left a prominent mark with his unwavering commitment, strategic acumen, and innovative thinking. His keen insight and vast knowledge have consistently driven efficiency improvements, fortified brand sustainability, and elevated the consumer experience.
On this development, Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said, “Rahul Kumar’s exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the Dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods’s vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times. He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy- FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth.”
Srivastava's educational background is equally impressive, having earned his engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee. He continued his academic career after completing postgraduate studies at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).
Sreenivasan Jain joins News24 as Consulting Editor
Jain was previously with NDTV where he worked from 1995 to 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:19 AM | 2 min read
Former Group Editor of NDTV, Srinivasan Jain, has joined News24 as Consulting Editor.
He will be anchoring a weekly show, Dateline India, a mix of ground reportage and interviews with key newsmakers.
Jain worked for NDTV since 1995. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard.
His exit came close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down.
He is currently an adjunct faculty at O.P. Jindal Global University.
Jain was the anchor of NDTV’s popular programmes, like Reality Check, Truth vs Hype and more.
He confirmed his new stint on X. His tweet said, “Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview-based show on @news24tvchannel."
Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview based show on @news24tvchannel.— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) October 18, 2023
Tonight, Palestine's Ambassador to India on the escalating controversy over the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. https://t.co/lTm4fLnMnN
The senior journalist has had a long and illustrious career in journalism. He is known for his in-depth analysis, sharp interviewing skills, and incisive reporting. He joined NDTV and became one of the prominent faces of the channel.
Jain has worked on various investigative and political shows. He is particularly known for his show "Truth vs Hype," which delves into critical issues with a focus on uncovering the truth behind complex matters.
Throughout his career, Jain has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to journalism. His work has been appreciated both nationally and internationally.
