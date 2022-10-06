Meta India appoints Arun Srinivas as Director & Head of Ads Business

Meta India has appointed Arun Srinivas as Director & Head of the Ads Business. He will be responsible for business strategy and revenue growth for India across all Meta platforms.



"I’m happy and excited to share that I would be taking over a new role within Meta! - as the Director & Head of the Ads Business for Meta India. In this role, I will oversee business strategy and revenue growth for India across all Meta Platforms, for all businesses, and be a part of the India Leadership Team," Srinivas said in a LinkedIn post.



He further stated that the digital landscape is redefining how businesses reach and engage consumers, and the opportunity across large, medium, and small businesses is immense in the years to come.



Srinivas joined Meta in September 2020 as the Director of Global Business Group to lead the strategy and delivery of the India Marketing Solutions charter that is focused on large advertisers and agencies.



In this role, Srinivas spearheaded the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands, agencies, and partners to drive Facebook’s revenue growth in key channels in India, and partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating the adoption of digital tools by businesses. The company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams were reporting to him.



Srinivas comes with over 2.5 decades of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as OLA, Unilever, and Reebok. He also did a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners where he led the consumer vertical.



Prior to Meta, he was with OLA as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at OLA Mobility. Srinivas started his career with Reebok and then moved to Unilever where he spent more than 15 years in the food, beverages, skincare, and personal care categories. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

