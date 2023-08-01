Max Group’s Antara Senior Care appoints Rohit Khatua as EVP & Head of Marketing, Comms

Antara Senior Care, a Max Group company, has appointed Rohit Khatua as the Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications.

Khatua joins Antara with over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications. He has previously worked with companies like Castrol India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Times Group, and global prop-tech leader, Planet Smart City, among others.

As the Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications for Antara Senior Care, Rohit Khatua will be responsible for overseeing and driving strategic initiatives across Antara’s various lines of business. He will also play a key role in guiding the overall business strategy, growth, and development of the organisation.

Speaking about his appointment, Khatua said, "I am delighted to join the Max Group and contribute to Antara’s mission to provide exceptional senior care services. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to strengthen the brand's position in the market and create meaningful connections with our audience. Building on the rich legacy of service, trust and expertise of the Max Group, the amazing team at Antara is developing and delivering solutions to improve and enrich quality of life for our seniors and their families, and I am excited to be a part of this journey."

Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO Antara Senior Care, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to our leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving business results and brand positioning will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our operations. We believe his strategic insights and expertise will propel Antara to new heights, enabling us to make a positive impact in the lives of seniors."

