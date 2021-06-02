ON PURPOSE wins pr mandate for Max Group

ON PURPOSE today announced partnering with Indian conglomerate Max Group for their public relations responsibilities on their Corporate mandate, including the group’s listed holdings – Max Financial Services and Max India, starting June 2021. It was around the same time last year that ON PURPOSE had won the PR mandate for Antara Senior Living, a high priority business of the Max Group.

Max Group’s, Director – Brand & Communication, Nitin Thakur, expressed his views on hiring ON PURPOSE for the second time in a row, “Our work with ON PURPOSE in highlighting India’s demographic dividend for our business Antara Senior Care gave us the confidence to award Max Group’s corporate mandate to them.

We hope they will serve as valuable partners in positioning Max Group as a progressive, professional, value-driven, well-governed business house that has created immense value for its shareholders over the last three decades.

Their noteworthy work in the development sector will be an asset for highlighting the efforts of Max India Foundation (MIF), along with its NGO partners, for educating underprivileged children. They will also help us create broader awareness of the exceptional work by MIF’s arm - Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEEL) India.”

Girish Balachandran, Managing Partner, ON PURPOSE added, “Delivering award-winning work with Antara over the last year was an enriching experience as a team and an organization. With this expanded mandate for Max Group, we are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us to manage the brand's most precious asset - its reputation. We are confident and excited to take this relationship further and achieve great success together.”

ON PURPOSE will be working closely with the teams across various Max Group entities to deliver an extensive media outreach programme. The account will be led by its Delhi office, support from its national teams and cohort of associates.

Max Group has a commanding presence in the Life Insurance industry and has ventured into high-potential sectors of Senior Care and Real Estate. The Group recorded consolidated revenues of ~Rs. 19,800 Cr. in FY2020. It has a total customer base of ~4 million, an employee strength of more than 16,000 working in 400 offices spread across India as on March 31st, 2020.

The Group comprises three listed holding companies – Max Financial Services (MFSL), Max Ventures & Industries (MaxVIL)and Max India (MIL).

The Group’s investor base encompasses marquee global financial institutions such as New York Life, KKR, IFC Washington.

