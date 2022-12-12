Maruti Suzuki Veteran KS Johar named Director (Manufacturing) at Dandera Ventures
The automotive industry veteran will spearhead the setup and mass production practices of the production and manufacturing facilities for Dandera
Sustainable mobility startup Dandera Ventures today announced the appointment of KS Johar as its Director - Manufacturing. The automotive industry veteran will spearhead the setup and mass production practices of the production and manufacturing facilities for Dandera.
Sarth Jain, Founder of Dandera Ventures said, “Mr. Johar brings to Dandera a wealth of experience and expertise in setting up and scaling large automobile manufacturing capabilities. We are truly excited to welcome him to the Dandera family and look forward to him building a formidable and world-class manufacturing and operations infrastructure for Dandera, as we prepare to bring to market an industry-leading portfolio of commercial EVs.”
Johar brings to Dandera nearly 40 years of experience across automotive manufacturing and other business functions. Previously, he was associated as Senior Operations & Production Leader at Maruti Suzuki India, where he played a pivotal role in helping Maruti Suzuki achieve market dominance in the automobile sector through world-class products at the lowest possible costs. An automotive OEM expert, he was instrumental in setting up state-of-the-art green field plants from scratch at Maruti Suzuki. He also oversaw large operations, launch of various vehicle models and scaled up individual plant output to 300,000 vehicle units per year.
KS Johar, Director - Manufacturing at Dandera Ventures said, “The Dandera team has outstanding R&D capabilities in electric vehicle design and development, and has further impressed me with their clear vision and roadmap for supporting the global logistics industry’s transition to sustainable mobility with a rich portfolio of Electric Vehicles serving different needs. I am excited to join them and look forward to playing a role in realising their vision through creating truly world-class manufacturing and production systems for their current and forthcoming range of EVs.”
Dandera in September announced the launch of its cargo three-wheeler EV, OTUA, with an industry-leading range of 165 kilometres on a single charge. The Gurgaon-based startup has designed and developed OTUA’s underlying battery system and drivetrain technology completely in-house.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunder Balasubramanian joins Myntra as CMO
He joins from Coupang where he was the Head of International Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 3:45 PM | 1 min read
Sundar Balasubramanian has announced his new role at Myntra as its Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran took to LinkedIn to make the announcement: Excited to share that I am starting a new role as CMO at Myntra. Looking forward to diving into the world that integrates tech and fashion, beauty & lifestyle."
In his last role, he was the Head of International Marketing at Coupang where the managed the marketing launch of the brand in Taiwan and Japan. Prior to that, he was at Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Marketing.
With over 18 years of experience, Balasubramanian has worked across industries such as consumer tech, FMCG and advertising. He specialises in driving growth agenda, marketing and brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy and team management and leadership.
He has also held leadership positions in Colgate Palmolive and McCann Worldgroup.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IndiaFirst Life appoints Bikash Choudhary as Executive Vice President
Choudhary will be overseeing actuarial, governance, product and strategy functions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 1:34 PM | 1 min read
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd has appointed Bikash Choudhary as Executive Vice President. He will be overseeing Actuarial, Governance, Product, and Strategy functions at IndiaFirst Life.
Announcing the appointment, Vishakha RM, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life said, “As IndiaFirst Life shifts gears, Bikash Choudhary, with his extensive experience, will be instrumental in crystallizing the organisation’s overall strategy and value creation objectives. He’ll support the product portfolio while ensuring the company’s risk management and governance framework become more robust. We are confident that Bikash will create immense value for IndiaFirst Life’s stakeholders, which will further accelerate our growth momentum.”
On his appointment, Choudhary said, “I am excited to be associated with one of India’s fastest-growing private life insurance companies, which believes in securing lives and creating value for all its stakeholders. With the need for protection and savings for long-term, insurance provides suitable products to meet the necessary requirements for every household. We will work towards fulfilling the principle of “Customer First” by providing simple, easy-to-understand and affordable need-based solutions to our customers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rahul Pagidipati returns as ZebPay CEO
Avinash Shekhar, the former CEO, is set to launch a Web3 start-up, wherein ZebPay will be an investor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 12:13 PM | 2 min read
ZebPay has Rahul Pagidipati back in charge as the CEO. He will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.
Also joining ZebPay’s active leadership will be Dr. Devaiah Pagidipati, current board member and founder of NAADAM (National Association for Advancement of Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities). A successful serial entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Pagidipati will guide a new ZebPay unit focused on service to governments and NGOs.
The former CEO, Avinash Shekhar, will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space.
On his appointment, Pagidipati said, “I’m excited to be back as CEO of ZebPay. I never stopped being involved at the strategic level, but this year my focus has been on growth and investment opportunities. As I step back into daily operations, we will build new products and services focused on the specific needs of our different customer groups, whether they be individuals, institutions, or government.”
“That includes the needs of regulators, because even as we innovate, we remember that ZebPay has a unique legacy of trust. Most Indian crypto investors started at ZebPay. We’ve been keeping customers’ funds safe since 2014 and we’ve worked with law enforcement on numerous cases. We’ll continue to set the standard for trust and transparency so that black swan events do not impact ZebPay and its customers.”
“Avinash has been a great partner in building ZebPay’s India operations and has contributed significantly in strengthening ZebPay’s position as one of the leading crypto exchanges in India. We wholeheartedly support Avinash’s aspirations to become an entrepreneur and will be a stakeholder in his new venture as we believe in his vision.”
Avinash Shekhar, former CEO at ZebPay said, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead ZebPay, a firm proud of its strong business and ethical values. Building ZebPay has been a wonderful and rewarding journey as I was able to closely witness India’s potential for the crypto and Web3 space. This, in fact, birthed the idea for my new venture. Rahul has always been my sounding board throughout my journey at ZebPay and has been nothing but supportive, when I expressed the desire to take the entrepreneurial route. I am confident that Rahul’s expertise and passion for the Web3 space will help ZebPay in reaching new heights.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Karan Rao appointed National Head - Growth & Partnerships at Wavemaker, India
This previous role at Wavemaker was National Director, Partnerships (Content, Tech, Gaming and Sports)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
Wavemaker India's Karan Rao has announced his new role within the company through a LinkedIn Post. Rao has been elevated to National Head, Growth and Partnerships from his previous role as National Director, Partnerships (Content, Tech, Gaming and Sports).
His LinkedIn profile says that he has also spearheaded critical projects pertaining to content projection in emerging media.
He joined Wavemaker in 2019 as Head of North - Content, Sports and Partnerships. Prior to that, Rao worked for Huawei and GroupM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
iTV Network appoints Priyanka Datta as Chief Business Officer
She has worked with Zee Network, Network18, Enterr10, HFCL-Nine Broadcasting India and Sahara India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 6:07 PM | 2 min read
iTV network has appointed Priyanka Datta as Chief Business Officer.
“Priyanka is a seasoned media professional with over 27 years of rich experience in the TV industry. She has spearheaded multiple functions of various verticals across genres/companies in the broadcasting sector wherein business planning/reviewing and relationship management have been her areas of expertise, herein she is known to have changed the dynamics remarkably. She has worked and made great strides with established names in the media domain viz. Zee Network, Network18, Enterr10, HFCL-Nine Broadcasting India and Sahara India et al,” the company said.
She has successfully lead sales of the Entertainment business at Zee Network for over 14 years. From being at the helm of Zee TV and Zee Cinema channels, she has also spearheaded Regional and English channels. Priyanka spearheaded the successful launch of Zee Anmol & Zindagi channels. Her vast experience in areas of sales & marketing, reviewing & selection of content, distribution, etc rocket fueled a concentrated burst of energy that payed off in a major boost to the brand. At Network18, she has successfully strategised and spearheaded sales of the CNBC Business Network channels and CNN News18. Her last stint was with Enterr10 Television as Business Head – Dangal TV and Enterr10.
In her new role, Priyanka will be responsible for strengthening the revenue for the entire network. She will also be responsible for incubating new ideas, introducing & delivering breakthrough solutions at iTV network, creating new IP’s and execution of sales strategies aimed at driving growth.
Speaking on Priyanka’s new role with iTV Network, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “We are excited to welcome Priyanka who comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth. She deeply understands iTV network’s vision and will bring in an outside-in view of trends from her experience and expertise. Backed by her extensive sales expertise, we are excited to work with her to strengthen our brand’s market position and create new growth streams in the future.”
Sharing her thoughts on her new role, Priyanka said, “It’s really exciting to join iTV network,
As the network is all set to come back with renewed vigour and improved content. With the enhanced mandate, I look forward to building new IPs for the company and enhancing the monetisation roadmap.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Arré Voice appoints Gaana’s Divya Sharda as Head of Content
Sharda has worked in leadership roles across Gaana, Zee5 & Big FM apart from being a radio host in the earlier part of her career
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 3:49 PM | 2 min read
Arré Voice, a short-form, women-first, audio social app, from Arré, based on 30-second voice podcasts (Voicepods) & aimed at building a new generation of creators has appointed Divya Sharda to lead its content operations & strategy.
“The voice pods are currently popular in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English and provide for raw, honest, and creative expressions (using the in-app studio). While relationships, K-pop, K-drama, music, mental wellness and spirituality have taken off, there are a wide range of genres and interest areas to be explored and mined. Arré Voice aspires to build a whole new idiom of content via expression, sharing & entertainment even while expanding into more languages & dialects. While the 30- second voice pods are currently posted within a recorded environment, a group-live product is in advanced stages of development and will be launched early next year,” the company said.
“We are happy to welcome Divya to Arré Voice as Head of Content. I am sure her varied experience and forward-thinking approach will go a long way in helping us stay ahead in connecting with audiences and genres of expression & entertainment as we set about establishing a new idiom - the 30-second Voicepod. We firmly believe that audio with its unique ability to be appearance as well as language agnostic will expand the funnel of creators and their creations.” said Niyati Merchant, COO and Co-Founder, Arré.
Divya Sharda, Head of Content, Arré Voice said, “I am very excited to join the Arré Voice team to explore the possibilities and potential that audio streaming spaces present. My endeavour will be to enable women from all walks of life to use the platform to interact, engage and create interesting content. Arré Voice is a young brand that aims to elevate user experience with content as the key mainstay. We would like women creators to leverage the potential of the ‘her’ economy and at the same time provide a safe space for them to create and interact.”
With over a decade of experience, Divya has worked in leadership roles across Gaana, Zee5 & Big FM apart from being a radio host in the earlier part of her career.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Retail tech platform Arzooo ropes in Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing
Prior to this, Bajaj was leading marketing at Spinny
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Retail tech platform Arzooo has appointed Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing.
Bajaj brings more than two decades worth of marketing experience. He has held leadership positions at PepsiCo, Reckitt, and ITC.
Bajaj will be helming the marketing initiatives and strategy for the retail tech platform to help create a unified brand, communications, and outreach roadmap. In his last assignment, he was spearheading the marketing function at Spinny.
Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO, Arzooo said, “We are delighted to welcome Suvid onboard. As Arzooo scales and continues to enable offline retailers with modern solutions, Suvid’s proven track record of building brands will be instrumental in driving our go-to-market strategy.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bajaj said, “Arzooo has disrupted the way offline retailers use technology to scale. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in the region.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube