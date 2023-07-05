MagicCircle Communications elevates Dheeraj Renganath as CCO, Shefali Takalkar as COO

Gurgaon-based full-service advertising agency, MagicCircle Communications has announced Dheeraj Renganath as the new Chief Creative Officer and Shefali Takalkar as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to the new leadership roles, both Dheeraj and Shefali were Executive Creative Directors with the agency. Natwar Singh, co-founder continues in his role as Executive Creative Director.

“These strategic promotions reflect MagicCircle’s commitment to foster creative excellence and drive growth for the agency. Dheeraj brings 18 years of creative experience and will now lead charge as the Chief Creative Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Shefali Takalkar brings over two decades of strategic, creative and growth-oriented thinking to her new role,” read a press release.

Commenting on the elevations, MagicCircle’s founder and Managing Director, Hemant Misra expressed great enthusiasm: “Natwar and I are delighted to announce Dheeraj and Shefali’s new roles. Their exceptional talent, decades of experience and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding solutions to our clients have contributed significantly to our agency’s success so far. They are truly capable to lead our young, enthusiastic and multi-talented team. I am firm in my belief that Dheeraj and Shefali will provide the same level of personal involvement and partnership to our clients, that they so value.”

Speaking on his new role, Dheeraj Renganath, Chief Creative Officer, MagicCircle Communications who has been with the agency since its inception, said, “MagicCircle Communications is continuously moving forward with the vision of constantly developing innovative, media-agnostic ideas. In my new position, I aim to deliver creative excellence paired with creative efficiency to our clients and I strive to foster this among our young and driven teams.”

Shefali Takalkar, Chief Operating Officer, MagicCircle Communications said, “MagicCircle is poised to embark on an exciting phase of growth. With our media neutral approach we are all set to explore endless creative possibilities, discover new frontiers, create engaging brand stories that embody our ambitious vision and exceed client expectations. I am looking forward to partnering Dheeraj, Natwar and Hemant and steering the agency to greater heights of success and growth.”

MagicCircle Communications completed 5 years in May, 2023.







