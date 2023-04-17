Luke Bozeat named COO at GroupM

GroupM India’s Dalveer Singh, Head of Experiential Marketing, Dialogue Factory – APAC, will be stepping down from his role to pursue other interests.

Ajay Mehta, Managing Director of GroupM’s iTV and Kinetic, will now take over Dialogue Factory’s rural and experiential offerings along with the out-of-home offerings - Cinema and OOH.

Dalveer Singh, Head of Experiential Marketing, Dialogue Factory - APAC said, “My philosophy in life has always been that the first 25 years are for learning, the next 25 years are for earning, and the final 25 years are for returning. I am excited to begin this new phase of giving back to society and contributing to the development of future generations. I leave the company in great shape and strength. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and grateful for the opportunities that GroupM and WPP have provided me with. I am confident that the company will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success in the future.”

Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, GroupM iTV and Kinetic said, “I am excited to be taking on this new role and I am eager to lead the team forward during this exciting time. There are many opportunities ahead of us and I am confident that we can take on these challenges and succeed. I am excited to continue my work to drive growth, innovation, and success in this new role. I am happy to lead all out-of-home offerings at GroupM and we are confident that the synergies between these three units i.e., iTV, Kinetic, and Dialogue Factory will create memorable consumer experiences and enhance value for brands. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that has been established and achieve even greater heights.”

Prasanth Kumar, South Asia CEO of GroupM said, “In the last 14 years, Dalveer has set up Dialogue Factory, GroupM’s Healthcare unit and has led multiple award-winning projects within WPP. He has created unique experiential and rural marketing practices. We are grateful for his contributions to Dialogue Factory, GroupM, WPP, and the industry. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.” He added, “Ajay brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the industry. He has been an integral part of GroupM India for nearly 15 years and has played a key role in driving the growth and success of our businesses. We are confident that under Ajay's leadership, Dialogue Factory will continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support.”