Krishna Prasad exits The Hindu Group as Group Editorial Officer

Veteran journalist Krishna Prasad has announced his surprise exit from The Hindu Group Publications Private Limited. He served as the Group Editorial Officer in The Hindu Group Publications Private Limited since April 2021.

In a brief message, Prasad wrote, “Dear All, With a dash of disappointment but some satisfaction, I have decided to disengage myself from The Hindu assignment, a process initiated in August. Today is my last day. Short though it was, it has been a rich learning (and unlearning!) experience, and I thank you all for the education. I hope we will stay in touch and our paths will cross once again, inshallah. All best wishes. Krishna Prasad”

At The Hindu, Prasad was meant to spearhead the group’s digital transformation and work with editorial and business team heads, overseeing content across all of their publications. Prasad had previously headed the newsroom at Outlook magazine between 2012 and 2016, where he was Editor-in-Chief.

Having started his career as a stringer for The New Indian Express, while still an engineering student, Prasad, a native of Mysore, previously worked with various regional and national news organizations. He has also lectured on various topics about Indian media at universities in both India and abroad.

