KPMG's Girish Menon moves to JetSynthesys as Chief Strategy Officer

Girish Menon, partner and the head of media and entertainment at KPMG in India, has joined gaming JetSynthesys as Chief Strategy Officer. JetSynthesys is a gaming, digital media, and consumer internet domain.
"I am happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Chief Strategy Officer at JetSynthesys Pvt Ltd," Menon mentioned on his LinkedIn account.
Menon has 25 years of experience in M&A, Strategy, and Consulting, with a specialisation in the Media, Digital, Gaming, and Consumer Internet sectors.
He spent 21 years in KPMG with 14 of those years in the Deal Advisory practice covering Strategy and M&A Advisory. He also headed an entrepreneurial Film Studio venture and also held the position of Head - Strategy at Balaji Telefilms.
