Juin Chakraborty joins Interactive Avenues as Associate VP, Client Servicing - West

Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company has welcomed Juin Chakraborty into the fold. She joins as Associate Vice President, Client Servicing - West and will be responsible for delivering business solutions and strategies to clients. Sitting out of Mumbai, she will report to Shantanu Mulay, Business Head – Client Servicing.

With more than 12 years of great work spanning across digital, including creative, media, and tech, Chakraborty comes with a wealth of experience. Having worked with both agencies and corporates, she has a deep understanding of how creative communication and business strategy come seamlessly together to build hugely successful brands. Chakraborty was last with Mahindra & Mahindra (Automotive), where she led their digital strategy, creative, and media planning across brands.

Shantanu Mulay said, “Clients are looking at digital offerings differently after the pandemic and there is a need to offer integrated solutions to them. It is important for agencies to take a consultative approach and add value at all touchpoints in their digital transformation process. Juin is exactly the right person needed to lead this evolved way of working between agencies and clients and we’re excited to see the growth she will be able to deliver.”

He added, “Juin has been a seasoned digital professional and championed many key projects for her clients. We are confident she is going to add immense value and I am delighted to have her on board.”

Discussing her new role, Juin said, “What excited me about Interactive Avenues was the company’s efforts towards bringing multiple digital functions together to drive not just digital marketing, but business solutions for clients. I look forward to a fulfilling journey working across specialisations, building cross-channel digital strategies and solutions, while learning and enjoying myself every step of the way.”

