Interactive Avenues appoints Ashutosh Nagare as VP & Head, Performance Marketing

Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Ashutosh Nagare as Vice President & Head, Performance Marketing.

Nagare brings on board 12+ years of experience in digital marketing, and has worked with leading brands like Reliance Communications, Dr. Batra’s, ALTBalaji, Tikona Digital Networks, and TrueFan. Nagare will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Harish Iyer, Executive Vice President, Media.

As national lead for performance marketing, he will focus on growing the company’s performance portfolio leveraging a mix of innovative strategies, robust partnerships, automation tools, and Reprise’s very own FLOW framework – which focuses on the seamless movement of consumers from discovery to purchase.

“As an integrated digital agency with a stellar track record, Interactive Avenues has unlocked incredible opportunities for me to create impact in the performance marketing space. I look forward to elevating the North Star Metric for brands using a holistic combination of media, experience and content strategies,” said Ashutosh Nagare, Vice President & Head, Performance Marketing - Interactive Avenues.

Amardeep Singh, CEO - Interactive Avenues, added, “Ashutosh has deep experience of delivering business outcomes for brands across various verticals, including healthcare, telecom, entertainment, and technology. We are confident his proven expertise and leadership skills will help us deliver next-gen performance solutions that power scale and efficiency for our customers.”

