hBits appoints Jeslin George as Senior Vice President Digital Marketing

Real estate company hBits has announced that the company has appointed Jeslin George, as its Senior Vice President Digital Marketing.

“The appointment is undertaken to focus on the strategic business expansion through digital. Jeslin will be leading all the digital initiatives of the company and adoption of more and more technology,” the company said.

“Jeslin comes with over two decades of experience in leadership competence roles across media, advertising, banking and real-estate industry. He has worked with leading brands like the Times group, Mudra, HSBC, Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) etc. growing from the creative side of marketing to pure play martech led performance marketing,” it said.

Commenting on his appointment Shiv Parekh, Founder, hBits said, “We as a business are innovating and improvising technology for the ease of our existing and prospective customers. Jeslin’s ability to garner business by using technology and marketing makes him the right fit for the organization. His immense experience in Martech and knowledge in digital will help us to take a multi dimensional approach which will span across customer experience and new business generation. We look forward to a great and fruitful long-term relationship.”

Jeslin George, Vice-President, Digital Marketing, hBits said, “It is an honour for me to step into hBits. The company already holds a leadership position in the fractional ownership space. We have to work really hard to keep that intact. As a financial investment product, Fractional Ownership is a niche concept in India and will be a learning experience for me as well. I am especially looking forward to taking hBits fractional ownership platform to the next level by introducing AI, Blockchain and smart contracts. We have to focus on making hBits a household name with fractional investment opportunities accessible to investors across the globe on the click of a button. I am really excited about this new assignment.”

