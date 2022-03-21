Gurjot Shah Singh appointed Executive Vice President, Media at Isobar India

Isobar, the creative experience agency from the house of dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Gurjot Shah Singh as Executive Vice President (EVP), Media.

In his new role, he will be responsible for strengthening the media services of the agency. He will also be driving the growth of media services for Isobar India group jointly with Shanu Jain, AVP Media & Strategy, WATConsult. It is pertinent to note here that dentsu Creative group India has centralized its digital media services across all its agencies & capabilities under the Isobar India group. The agencies under dentsu Creative group India include Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, dentsuMB (earlier Dentsu India) and Dentsu Impact.

Over the last decade, Gurjot has worked on several award-winning campaigns and consulted over 250 brands including Ather Energy, Honda bikes, Uber, Max life insurance, IndusInd Bank, Whirlpool, Canon, Flipkart, Under Armour, British council, Air India, Sony Pictures, to name a few, the agency said.

Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group said, “Creative use of media is the key to success in advertising and Gurjot echoes the same in his work. He comes with extensive experience in the industry and has invaluable knowledge in his domain. Moreover, he brings with him the talented team from Webchutney, those who have been instrumental in bagging multiple awards internationally. I am looking forward to having him build on the exciting and vast roster of brands that we manage at Isobar.”

Rahul Vengalil, Managing Partner, Isobar India added, “The next leg of Isobar’s journey is all about providing differentiated experiences to the consumers. Media and Creative will have to work hand in hand to provide such experience. Gurjot, with his experience, will be able to take Isobar to new heights in this regard. I look forward to working with Gurjot to not just provide a great solution to our clients, but also to grow the Isobar business in the coming days.”

Gurjot Shah Singh, EVP, Isobar India commented, “I look forward to continuing our mission of being the agency of the future. With the enhanced mandate, my team and I will further build on Isobar’s existing strengths and capabilities. In this new avatar, we’re going to be very pragmatic about what the alchemy of creative, media and technology is going to bring. I am excited to partner with some of the best talents in dentsu to drive a wider change in the way brands connect with audiences and I can’t wait to leverage this transformation for our clients.”

