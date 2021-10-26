Sam Hughes joins as Managing Partner for Group M Services UK

Prior to this, Hughes was the chief operating officer at Dentsu UK where she led operations and transformation for the firm's media brands

Sam Hughes has joined GroupM as the managing partner to lead digital media activation verticals across GroupM Services UK.

Before this, she was the chief operating officer at Dentsu UK, and was responsible for leading operations and transformation for Dentsu UK’s media brands.

She will report to Neil Bornman, chief products and services officer, GroupM UK and Lisa Humphreys, chief transformation and integration officer.

Her role at GroupM includes leading digital media activation and driving excellence across search, social and programmatic/display within the five Group M agencies. These 5 agencies are part of the recently formed Group M Services.

She will also lead a team of mearly a dozen central GroupM staff and more than 1,000 specialists in digital media activation, across 5 agencies, namely - MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX.

