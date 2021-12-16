GroupM restructures leadership team at Central Trading Group

New roles for Pratik Rathod, Muralidhar T, K Srinivas Rao, and Rahul Satoskar

GroupM has reportedly restructured its media buying function– Central Trading Group.

According to media reports, Pratik Rathod, who was leading buying for Wavemaker, will take over as the national broadcast head, GroupM India.

Muralidhar T will be taking on an elevated role of leading buying function for the whole of Mindshare.

K Srinivas Rao, who was leading the Mediacom buying function, will take over the Wavemaker buying mandate from Rathod.

Further, Rahul Satoskar, currently the region buying lead for Mindshare (West), has been elevated to lead Mediacom buying nationally.

