Girish Nair joins NDTV as Assignment Editor

Senior media professional Girish Nair has joined NDTV as Assignment Editor. He will also see the responsibilities of research and digital integration here.

Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News for about three and a half years as Assignment Editor, as well as handling the responsibilities of digital integration.

Nair has over two decades of media experience. He has earlier served stints at Zee News where he looked after the Integrated Multi Media Network and India Today Group and CNN-IBN( now News18).

