FuelBuddy elevates Adnan Kidwai as CEO (International), names Neeraj Gupta as CEO (India)

Neeraj Gupta has previously worked with organizations such as Ford, Tata Motors Finance, ICICI Bank, Barclays and Nissan group

Fuel delivery services company FuelBuddy has announced leadership appointments for its India and International markets.

The company today announced the appointment of Neeraj Gupta as CEO, India and promoted Adnan Kidwai as CEO (International).

An MBA in Marketing and Finance, Neeraj Gupta brings more than 20 years of experience in the sales, marketing and business development sales planning. He has previously worked with organizations such as Ford, Tata Motors Finance, ICICI Bank, Barclays and Nissan group of India to name a few.

Commenting on the new appointment, SK Narvar, Chairman of Capital India Corp, said, “With his deep experience and leadership skills, Neeraj Gupta is well placed to build on the success of our India business and drive further growth. These are exciting times for FuelBuddy, where India remains a priority for FuelBuddy’s growth strategy in India, also with Adnan Kidwai’s elevation, we are confident to maximise all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“It is an honour to lead this exciting company with a great portfolio of clients. I look forward to working closely with Team FuelBuddy and consolidating our leadership position in the market,” said Neeraj Gupta, CEO (India).

Gupta will be primarily responsible for strategizing, implementing the vision, and driving the mission of FuelBuddy along with Kidwai.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)