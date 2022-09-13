Disney Star elevates Ambarish Bandyopadhyay to Head of Sports Sales 

He has been associated with the network for over three years as Executive Director of Star TV 

Ambarish Bandyopadhyay

Disney Star has elevated Ambarish Bandyopadhyay to Head of Sports Sales. Bandyopadhyay has been associated with the network for over three years. He joined Star India (Star TV) in October 2018 as Executive Director. 

Prior to Disney Star, Bandyopadhyay was associated with HT Media for over four years. He had joined as National Head Media Marketing and was later promoted as Chief Operating Officer of the publication company. 

He has also worked with HUL for over 10 years, joining as Area Sales and Customer Manager in 2004. At HUL, he was last designated as National Sales Head, Modern Trade. 

He has also worked with PepsiCo India and Dabur India. 

 

