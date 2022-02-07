Disney+ Hotstar's Ankit Desai rejoins Marico as Head - Media & Digital Marketing

Desai had first joined Marico in March 2011 and quit the company in 2019 to join Disney+ Hotstar as Vice President & Head - Product Revenue Strategy (Entertainment)

In a homecoming of sorts, Disney+ Hotstar's Ankit Desai has joined Marico as Head - Media & Digital Marketing (India & Global Centre of Excellence). Incidentally, Desai had quit Marico in 2019 to join Disney+ Hotstar as Vice President & Head - Product Revenue Strategy (Entertainment).

In his most recent role at Disney+ Hotstar, Desai was Vice President & Head - Product Revenue Strategy (Entertainment) + Brand Measurement & Insights. He spent close to three years at the streaming platform. Incidentally, Desai's last designation at Marico was Head - Media & Digital Marketing, India & Global Centre of Excellence.

Desai has nearly 18 years of professional experience. He joined Marico in March 2011 as a Media Manager before getting elevated as Group Media Manager - India in 2014. Before Marico, Desai was with NDTV, taking care of marketing, communication, and brand management. He has also worked with GroupM as a Media Planner and with Dainik Jagran as Ad Sales Executive.

Desai has completed his Post Graduation in Advertising from Symbiosis International University in 2006.

