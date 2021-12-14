Digital agency Dept ropes in Vishnu Mohan as Chief Growth Officer

Amsterdam-based digital agency Dept has expanded its operations to APAC and roped in former Havas Group CEO Vishnu Mohan to lead it as the Chief Growth Officer, according to media reports.

Mohan will work closely with the Global CEO of the company Dimi Albers.

On the appointment media reports quoted Albers as saying, “With Vishnu’s network, market knowledge and growth mindset, we’ve found the right leader to boost our Asia journey.”

I look forward to working with Dimi and the teams, leveraging the agency's growing client base and track record in our region to build a business that’s big enough to cope and at the same time small enough to care.”

Mohan stepped down as chairman and CEO of Havas Group Southeast Asia, India and North Asia in January this year after 25 years with the organisation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)