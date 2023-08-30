Dalmia Cement appoints Puneet Dalmia as MD & CEO
Mahendra Singhi to continue as Director and Strategic Advisor
The Board of Directors of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in the meeting held on 29th August, 2023, has decided to select Puneet Dalmia to succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO on the culmination of his decade long successful tenure on 8th December, 2023.
The Board has also decided to retain the services of Mahendra Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase of the Company’s journey.
Shri Puneet Dalmia has been associated with Dalmia Bharat Group for the last 25 years.
Sharing his views, Puneet Dalmia - MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Dalmia Bharat immensely benefited from the leadership of Mr. Singhi while he drove the growth journey of the company. He has taken the company from strength to strength, and I feel grateful for his leadership and contributions to the company. I look forward to benefiting from Mr. Singhi’s vast experience and talent, as Director and Strategic Advisor, in the exciting transformational phase that lies ahead.”
Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO – Dalmia (Cement) Bharat Limited, said, “I am confident that the dynamic leadership of Shri Puneet Dalmia would lead the organization in its future transformational journey to greater heights. I have been fortunate to be associated with this company and have had a thoroughly enriching tenure here. Together we have achieved many significant milestones. I look forward to contributing, even more, in the coming years as a Director and strategic advisor.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mary George Parayil appointed Principal of Kantar Analytics, India
She will report into Ranjana Gupta, Lead – Innovation, South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:21 PM | 2 min read
Kantar appoints Mary George Parayil as Principal, Kantar Analytics, India. Mary has been a part of Kantar Analytics for the last 10 years, having managed global engagements as part of the global analytics hub in Bengaluru before taking on the responsibility of the Indian market. Mary’s expanded responsibilities confirm the company’s continued growth trajectory in the market.
Recent additions to the analytics portfolio include UMMO (Unified Marketing Measurement & Optimization), a cookie-less unified measurement solution that provides highly scalable, AI-powered, unified measurement of online and offline media, and Digital Mirror, an NLP-based digital analytics solution that decodes digital footprints using AI, helping brands to understand people more holistically – from unknown personality traits to emerging trends and detailed media consumption habits.
Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, commented, – “Our clients already use the power and precision of Kantar’s analytics solutions to answer critical business questions. Clients use our pricing analytics offer to enhance profitability and combat inflation. CrossMedia helps allocate campaign budgets across media for optimal brand outcomes. Our AI-infused solutions are a natural evolution of our offer. Link AI is helping our clients test hundreds of creative assets, including digital ones, cost-efficiently in a matter of hours. UMMO uses AI for real-time advice on media allocation to optimise short- and long-term sales. Advanced technology capability is core to Kantar’s differentiation, and we will continue to invest in this area, helping businesses grow with speed and profitability.”
Soumya Mohanty, MD & Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “Kantar in India is the leader in brand measurement, and as our client teams work closely with Mary, it will further amplify our ability to provide end to end solutions to modern-day brand problems.”
In her new role, Mary will report into Ranjana Gupta, Lead – Innovation, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, and will continue to be based in Bengaluru.
Kantar Analytics is a global network of over 1,500 data scientists, analytics consultants, technologists, and designers. Kantar’s analytics offer delivers world-class thinking, innovative technology, and solutions to help clients achieve differentiation across the entire marketing journe
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alekhya Chakrabarty named VP - Marketing and Growth at Unstop
He has previously worked for organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC, and Emami
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Unstop, a category-creating community engagement and hiring platform which connects students and graduates with opportunities, announces the appointment of Alekhya Chakrabarty as Vice President - Marketing and Growth to drive marketing and growth initiatives.
With a specialisation in growth and brand marketing, Chakrabarty excels in crafting influential brand narratives and steering revenue growth through cutting edge strategies, adept team leadership, and meticulous project execution.
Speaking on Alekhya’s appointment, Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, said, “I envision Unstop to be a consumer brand. A brand that is made for the consumers and encompasses their ideas and beliefs. So when I was sure of this decision, deep down I knew we needed a brand custodian , who has been there and managed iconic brands, in order to create something exemplary. I am delighted to welcome Alekhya to Unstop. With his extensive expertise and visionary leadership, I believe Alekhya shall drive growth, guide our teams and build a brand that becomes memorable.”
Unstop has recently raised $5 million in its first institutional round led by Japan-based job board Mynavi. Coursera, Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, and Pankaj Bansal (Caret Capital) had also participated in the funding round. Alekhya Chakrabarty's appointment at Unstop is a significant stride in the platform's ongoing mission to empower emerging professionals and bridge the divide between talent and transformative opportunities.
Commenting on his new role, Alekhya Chakrabarty said, "Unstop is on a quest to revolutionise the way talent and employers meet in today's competitive market. The possibilities of this digital playground to empower fresh talent to achieve their dreams by realizing their full potential is endless. I look forward to fueling user growth on the platform and cultivate impactful connections with our vibrant community to make brand Unstop a category leader. ”
Alekhya has earned his stripes through his work at prominent organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC, and Emami. He is an alumnus of IMT Ghaziabad and in his last stint he was leading the marketing function at Sunstone, a higher education startup.
Alekhya has been recognised as a ‘Top Voice’ on LinkedIn for Brand Management & Digital Marketing. He runs a marketing podcast under the banner of East India Marketing Company to drive conversations around growth, content, culture and commerce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ventes Avenues bolsters leadership team with two senior-level appointments
Saurabh Gupta has been appointed as the National Business Head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 11:06 AM | 3 min read
In a move set to bolster its leadership and fortify its market presence, Ventes Avenues has recently unveiled two prominent additions to its senior team. Saurabh Gupta has been appointed as the National Business Head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions. These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment for the company, aligning with its vision for growth and innovation.
With a career spanning over 18 years, Saurabh Gupta's appointment as the National Business Head for the Performance Business at Ventes Avenues is a testament to his expertise and industry acumen. His professional journey, which has seen him contribute to renowned organizations has endowed him with a diverse skill set and an in depth understanding of media and technology offerings.
Saurabh’s strategic prowess and extensive experience position him as a key driver for revenue growth, with a specific focus on the Pan India portfolio of app and web-based clients. His background as an accomplished sales professional, who has fostered strong relationships with top brands and digital agencies in India, showcase his capability to spearhead revenue enhancement and strategic expansion.
Saurabh voiced his enthusiasm regarding his recent position at Ventes Avenues, mentioning “I am thrilled to join Ventes Avenues. I have always admired their work, especially in the Martech space which keeps them ahead of the competition. I look forward to working and learning with such a talented bunch of people and scale the business to new heights.”
Shriram Narayanmurthy, the newly appointed VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions, brings with him a rich tapestry of experience spanning over 16 years in both digital and traditional media. His previous roles, including his tenure as Director of Sales at Yahoo India, speak to his ability to drive transformative revenue growth and capture untapped markets. At Yahoo India, Mr. Narayanmurthy played a pivotal role in elevating the Programmatic revenue in the western India market. Moreover, his contributions extended nationally through effective monetization of Yahoo Exchange stack's Open Exchange business and Marketing lead for India.
Expressing his excitement about his new role at Ventes Avenues, Narayanmurthy stated, "I'm delighted to be part of this incredibly talented team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of tailored mobile advertising solutions."
These appointments of Ventes Avenues' speaks of unwavering commitment to nurturing leadership and innovation. With Saurabh Gupta and Shriram Narayanmurthy at the helm of their respective domains, the company is poised to navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving market landscape while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. As Ventes Avenues steps confidently into a new phase of its journey, the collective experience and vision of its new senior-level leaders promise to steer the company toward even greater success and distinction.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kaizad Pardiwalla named GM, Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer at BBDO India
He will head the Mumbai operations and report to CEO Suraja Kishore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:06 AM | 3 min read
BBDO India has appointed Kaizad Pardiwalla as General Manager- Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer. Along with leading the digital transformation, Kaizad will head the Mumbai operations, and will report to Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India.
Kaizad started his advertising journey in 2004, starting at a prestigious agency and eventually rising to leadership roles within the industry. By 2007, his journey had led him to the role of National Head at a digital and direct marketing arm, where he drove significant growth alongside major clients including American Express, Cadbury, CISCO, IBM, ICICI Lombard, ITC, The Economist, and Vodafone, among others. In this period, he spearheaded the agency's digital transformation, leaving an indelible imprint on its trajectory.
Throughout his extensive two-decade career, Kaizad's expertise has shone across an array of brands, showcasing his impact with notable names such as Amazon, Wipro, Viacom 18, Unilever, Fiat, Ferrero, Virgin Mobile, Colgate-Palmolive, Tang, TVS, Tata AIG, MTV, Pfizer, and ICICI Cards, among others.
As a marketing communications specialist with over 20 years of experience in Advertising, Digital, and Direct Marketing, Kaizad has been at the forefront of creating brand value and driving business growth across start-ups, growing brands, and iconic names. He's a transformation specialist known for jump-starting stagnant companies and propelling them to high double-digit growth.
Commenting on Kaizad’s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India said, “Agencies of the future will be shaped by people who can dig their experience as big data and can use their intuition to latch onto possibilities of tomorrow- Kaizad is one such rare talent that we are delighted to have on board with us. A thorough bred professional who has under his belt over 20 years of big data on building brands and business, with Kaizad on our team we at BBDO India are best geared to reimagine the business of advertising and to offer services across customer journey to our clients.”
Speaking about his appointment, Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India added, “I’ve known Kaizad from his early days in the industry. He led the digital transformation at some of India’s biggest agencies. His understanding of the digital landscape and the opportunity for brands to leverage data and maximise new media and content is exceptional. We are grateful that he chose us as his next big career move. He could easily have been the new age CMO of a large multinational tech company in India. In our hearts we know it’s going to be a rewarding partnership.
On joining BBDO India, Kaizad said, “It is a privilege to join the agency which has created some of the most memorable work of our times. What’s even more exciting, is that Josy and Suraja refuse to rest on their past accomplishments - they want to shape the future of brands and businesses. Their visionary outlook, candidness and focus on creating a dynamic work culture inspired me to partner with them on this journey. We want to set our clients up for success by delivering strong RoI and fostering positive business impact using a combination of data analytics, technology and creativity combined with tailored Go-to-Market strategies across all digital channels.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mansi Madan Tripathy named Country Chair of Shell India
She will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been Country Chair since 2016
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:31 PM | 1 min read
Shell India has appointed Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair of Shell India, effective from October 1, 2023.
Mansi will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been Country Chair since 2016.
As Country Chair of Shell India, Mansi will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific.
Prior to commencement as Country Chair, she was Vice President of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, and has held other roles in Shell including Managing Director of Shell Lubricants India and Country Marketing Officer. Mansi joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global Director-level positions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as Chief Marketing Officer
Along with leading the Marketing function, Maheshwari will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:59 PM | 3 min read
Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, has announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective September 1, 2023.
Along with leading the Marketing function, Mukta will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India. She brings with her a rich work experience of over 2 decades. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore and has since worked across 5 brands across 3 different countries. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and Fabric care Category Head, Mukta served as the Vice President, Fabric Enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore and was instrumental in delivering double digit top and bottom line for Downy in ASEAN. This was enabled by, among multiple other aspects, the launch of Downy Natural Essential oil scents range, which was spearheaded by her.
Speaking about her new role, Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer; and Vice President & Category Head - Fabric Care, P&G India said, “I am thrilled to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. P&Gs philosophy of touching and improving lives truly resonates with me, and I am glad that my new role will enable me to continue aspiring to positively impact our consumers, communities, and people. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight the consumers with our superior brands. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organization.”
Mukta is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.
Mukta takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the Senior Vice President, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai. Under Sharat’s leadership over the last 4 years, P&G has stepped up on its brand building efforts, leading many innovative solutions and campaigns that are not just a force for growth, but also a force for good. This is reflected not just in the growth of the brands, but also multiple external recognition – national and global - that the brands have garnered over the years on iconic initiatives like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, etc.
Sharing his perspective, Sharat Verma, Senior Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) said “It has been my privilege and an absolute honor to serve as the CMO for P&G India. The journey has been rewarding and one filled with immense learnings. From every campaign that captured hearts, to each innovation that reshaped industries, our commitment to delivering exceptional results stands as a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence. Together, we raised the bar on consumer centricity and brand building and reinforced our brands as both - a #ForceForGrowth and a #ForceforGood. As I extend a warm welcome to Mukta, I am confident that our legacy will continue to thrive, inspiring new heights of creativity, impact, and success. I am only optimistic about what the future holds.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nita Ambani to step down from RIL Board
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to be appointed Non-Executive Directors of the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:44 PM | 2 min read
The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders, according to a press release issued by the company.
The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make even greater impact for India. The Board of Directors appreciated Nita Ambani for her leadership of Reliance Foundation as its Founder Chairperson. Over the years, RF has made considerable progress in its mission of nurturing and empowering marginalised and under-resourced communities in India. They lauded Nita Ambani’s request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation as it embarks on a mission to achieve even greater societal transformation by undertaking a host of new programmes and initiatives.
As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board so that the Company can continue to benefit from her advice.
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL. Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, the Board opined.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube