Dalmia Cement curates 'Shubh Shubh Banao' campaign for the festive season

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has successfully launched the 'Shubh Shubh Banao' campaign to leverage this festive season for building brand awareness and enhancing user engagement through online and offline initiatives. The core thought behind the campaign is to project Dalmia Cement’s expertise in the construction domain.

The 'Shubh Shubh Banao' campaign is Dalmia Cement's endeavor to strengthen its brand awareness and drive user engagement through innovative and creative online activities. The campaign has been performing exceptionally across social media and it has reached 31.7 million people, received 123 million impressions, 80 million video views, and 20.76 million engagements so far.

The campaign's aesthetic has been designed to exude a festive and celebratory sentiment, all the while keeping it rooted in the organisation’s trusted foundation and its communication follows a unique relatable and engaging approach. The campaign's online activities are being executed through Dalmia Cement's official social media handles, as well as through the social media accounts of a campaign protagonist.

The campaign introduces a protagonist, NAT - Natarajan Anand Terai, a fictitious contractor who has made 100 buildings in his 15-year-long career and along the way discovering Dalmia Cement’s unique attributes - is a strategic step to provide the online audience with an interactive and engaging experience in a jovial manner, through humorous videos, memes and posts. The character of NAT is portrayed by the talented Abhishek Banerjee. The campaign is being managed by their digital agency, Team Pumpkin’s Delhi team.

A special contest has been crafted to drive user engagement with the brand and also foster user-generated content. The contest invites users to take a photo with their favourite wall and post it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging Dalmia Cement. The winners of the contest will be selected based on their creativity and will receive 'Shubh Shubh Gifts'. The selection of the winners will be done on a weekly basis. The contest was initiated on October 12, 2022, and will run till November 2, 2022.

